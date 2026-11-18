Quintel Sumrall, widely known as Credit Coach Q

New AI-powered platform simplifies credit analysis, identifies financial obstacles, and provides personalized roadmaps to help consumers prepare for financing.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur and financial educator Quintel Sumrall, widely known as Credit Coach Q, has announced the launch of DisputeFrog, an AI-powered financial technology platform designed to help Americans prepare for home loans, auto financing, and business funding.The software addresses a common challenge facing consumers: understanding why they may not qualify for financing and determining what steps to take before applying again.DisputeFrog combines credit analysis, artificial intelligence, personalized preparation plans, and financial document organization into one platform.Rather than focusing exclusively on credit scores, the software evaluates financial readiness based on each user's goals.Technology Designed to Simplify Loan PreparationDisputeFrog allows consumers to select their desired financial goal, whether purchasing a home, financing a vehicle, or seeking business capital. The platform then provides guidance based on available financial information and identifies areas that may require attention.Key features include:. Three-Bureau Credit Analysis: Reviews information from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion to identify potential reporting issues and relevant credit factors.. AI-Powered Dispute Assistance: Helps consumers prepare documentation to challenge potentially inaccurate credit information.. Personalized Loan-Readiness Roadmaps: Provides financial preparation steps based on individual goals.. Debt and Income Review: Helps users better understand financial obligations that lenders may evaluate.. Progress Tracking: Allows consumers to monitor milestones throughout their preparation journey.The platform also provides document organization tools to help consumers prepare relevant financial records before approaching lenders.DisputeFrog offers a free loan-readiness assessment, along with subscription plans starting at $49.99 monthly. Its AI Pro plan, priced at $97.99 monthly, includes expanded artificial intelligence assistance and dispute preparation features.DisputeFrog is not a lender and does not guarantee financing, credit-score improvements, or loan approvals. All lending decisions remain with financial institutionsFrom Homelessness to Financial Technology EntrepreneurSumrall's journey into financial technology began with personal hardship. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, he experienced homelessness and financial difficulties before establishing a career helping consumers understand credit.In 2015, he founded Credit Dispute Cloud, later expanding his work through My Credit Approve and ISeeCredit. His entrepreneurial journey has received coverage from publications including BlackNews and Black Enterprise.Through his YouTube platform, Credit Coach Q, Sumrall has reached a substantial audience with educational content focused on credit reporting, consumer rights, and financial opportunities. DisputeFrog represents the next chapter in his mission to make financial education and technology more accessible, particularly to underserved communities.AvailabilityDisputeFrog is available online to consumers seeking a clearer understanding of their financial readiness. Users can begin with a free assessment at disputefrog.About DisputeFrogDisputeFrog is a Houston-based financial technology platform founded by Quintel Sumrall. Its AI-powered tools help consumers analyze credit information, prepare disputes, organize documents, and develop personalized plans for home, auto, and business financing.

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DisputeFrog

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DisputeFrog Launches AI-Powered Credit Analysis and Loan Readiness Platform News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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