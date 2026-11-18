New research compares how entry pricing and leverage in large-cap and lower middle market buyouts have responded to rate cycles since 2001.

- Stephen Johnston, Director of OmnigenceCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Asset Management (“Omnigence”) published new research examining how private equity entry pricing and deal leverage have responded to Federal Reserve easing and tightening cycles since 2001. The paper, Priced by Buyers, Not by the Fed: Lower Middle Market Pricing and Leverage Sensitivity Across Rate Cycles, compares large-cap buyouts with the lower middle market and considers where the Arvore transaction record sits within that framework.Private equity returns are commonly described as being driven by entry multiples, leverage and earnings growth. Entry multiples and leverage are both influenced by interest rates. The paper notes that large-cap buyouts are typically financed in the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets at five to seven turns of EBITDA, while lower middle market transactions, involving companies with $1 million to $10 million of EBITDA, are financed at three to four turns and priced in a fragmented market of founder-sellers.The analysis finds that large-cap pricing and leverage tend to move with the credit cycle. Debt-to-EBITDA on large corporate buyouts fell 1.6 turns during the 2007–08 easing cycle and 1.2 turns during the 2022–23 tightening cycle; entry multiples fell 1.1 turns during the latter period. Lower middle market terms were far more stable. From 2011 to 2025, entry multiples held in a 6.3x to 7.6x band and leverage in a 3.2x to 4.1x band, across federal funds rates from 0% to 5.3%.A further section measures rates by the 10-year Treasury yield and allows for a lag. On that basis, both tiers respond, but at different amplitudes. A one-percentage-point rise in the yield has been followed two years later by a decline of about 0.5 turns in large-cap leverage, compared with about 0.25 turns in lower-middle-market leverage. The paper suggests lower middle market private equity carries less of the rate sensitivity embedded in large-cap buyout returns, in both directions.“Large-cap buyout pricing is shaped by what the debt markets will lend, so it tends to follow the credit cycle,” said Stephen Johnston, a director of Omnigence.“In the lower middle market the binding constraint is more often the buyer's own underwriting. This research is intended to help allocators consider how much rate sensitivity sits in different parts of their private equity exposure.”The paper is available on request from Omnigence Asset Management.About ArvoreArvore is a hybrid evergreen private equity fund focused on consolidating lower mid-market businesses. Arvore acquires founder-led companies with a current focus on building products distribution, environmental services, automotive maintenance, master franchisors, and light industrial, and seeks to improve the businesses through, among other things, utilization of its technology-driven operating platform - EquiONE.About OmnigenceOmnigence is a Canadian alternative investment platform focused on farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries with partner funds managing over $1.2 billion. The firm targets fragmented, unfinancialized investment theses where scale, operational complexity, or size constraints limit participation from larger participants and therefore value is more compelling.DISCLAIMER:This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's investment objectives and strategies, including, but not limited to, potential acquisition targets and strategies employed to improve acquired businesses post-acquisition. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results. This document and the publication referred to herein may contain statistical data, market research and industry forecasts that were obtained from government or other industry publications and reports or are based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of their information. While Omnigence believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Omnigence has not independently verified any of the data from independent third-party sources referred to in this document and the publication referred to herein or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

Matt Barr

Omnigence Asset Management

+1 587-393-0893

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Omnigence Publishes New Research on Lower Middle Market Private Equity Pricing Across Rate Cycles News Provided By Omnigence Asset Management November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations



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