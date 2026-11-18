MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Psychologist, researcher and educator Dino T. Ubalde is in the midst of over 20 years of practice in clinical psychology, education and community mental health and his recent study on cognitive-behavioral approaches to problematic internet use among Filipino adolescents.Ubalde showcased his study,“CBT Problematic Internet Use Among Filipino Male Adolescents” at the 2026 California Psychological Association Annual Convention, in Sacramento. It is a continuation of his previous studies on the pathological internet use in Filipino male adolescents, including his 2006 master thesis about the impact of cognitive behavioral therapy on pathological internet use in high school male students.The study is a manifestation of an ongoing concern about the role of psychological interventions in helping youths to cope with the problematic behaviors of internet use. Instead of merely concentrating on the issues surrounding the over-use of the internet, the work by Ubalde analyses the cognitive-behavioral mechanisms that may be used to tackle the behaviors.Other areas of his academic activity are studies of the psychological wellbeing of adolescents. He has engaged in research on irrational beliefs and social anxiety in 10th-grade students, and more broadly on adolescent mental health and trauma. His work abroad includes a study that he was co-author on and was published in PubMed in 2019 and used 4,201 adolescents in 11 countries to study psychological reactions to trauma.Ubalde has worked in areas other than research. He has practiced as a clinical psychologist, school counselor, academic leader and community mental health. He served as Dean of School of Arts, Science and Education at St. Dominic College of Asia and as a director of Psychology program at the college. He was also a Senior Consultant to the Climate Change Commission in the Office of the President of the Philippines with experience in behavioral science, psychosocial resilience and community mental health.He is also the founder of WellSpring7DAYSLivingLifeWELL, which is Neuroscience-informed practices that support wellness, wellbeing and resiliency.Ubalde holds a Master of Arts in Psychology and the professional credentials LPT, RPm, RGC, and RPsy in the Philippines. He is affiliated with the American Psychological Association and the California Psychological Association. Alongside his consulting work, he volunteers as an Online Mental Health Coach with the American Association of Christian Counselors and Career Coach in CareerVillage. His consulting work primarily serves Filipino clients based in the Philippines.

Dino Ubalde

Independent Researcher

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Dino Ubalde Advances Adolescent Mental Health Research Through Work on Problematic Internet Use News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 18, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science



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