Yubi MENA presents Pye to UAE mortgage aggregators at its launch event.

A full room at the Pye launch event.

Sivakumar Rajakkannu, Chief Business Officer at Yubi MENA, takes the stage to share the thinking behind Pye.

Catching up with familiar faces at the launch of Pye.

Mohd Mursalin Memon, Vice President & Head of Mortgage at Yubi MENA, addresses the room.

New app for mortgage aggregators cuts the manual work behind applications, helping homebuyers get clearer options from more than 25 lenders, sooner.

- Sivakumar RajakkannuDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yubi, the credit tech company powering Yubi Mortgage has launched Pye, a new mobile app built to help UAE mortgage brokers and aggregators process applications in minutes instead of hours. Pye automatically evaluates client financial documents against the lending policies of 25+ UAE banks and delivers side-by-side product comparisons on the spot, stripping out manual underwriting bottlenecks.Demand for home finance keeps rising across the UAE. Dubai alone recorded more than AED 102 billion in mortgage transactions across more than 22,000 deals in the first half of 2026, according to Dubai Land Department data compiled by W Capital. Yet much of the work behind each application is still done by hand. In a pulse survey of 120 UAE mortgage aggregators carried out by Yubi before the launch, nearly half (46%) said they spend six hours or more on bank statement analysis, and 76% said what they want most is faster responses and fewer rounds of queries.For homebuyers, that preparation decides how quickly they hear back and how often they are asked for more documents. The delays fall hardest on self-employed customers and on the many residents whose finances span several accounts, businesses or countries."Most of the heavy lifting in mortgage origination occurs before a file is ever submitted to a lender, yet across the UAE, this entire pre-submission process remains largely manual" said Sivakumar Rajakkannu, Chief Business Officer, Yubi MENA. "With the UAE property market moving at breakneck speed, manual paperwork has become the real bottleneck. Pye takes over the line-by-line document analysis advisors currently handle manually, so they can spend their time advising buyers instead of reading statements. For homebuyers, that means knowing exactly where they stand faster and comparing genuine offers with confidence""Because aggregators are the starting point for so many homebuyers, empowering them with modern technology is the quickest path to simplifying mortgage finance market-wide" Rajakkannu added. "Pye is how we are building connected infrastructure for UAE home finance, bringing advisors, lenders, and customers onto a single set of rails rather than creating another standalone channel".Pye automatically extracts key data from applicant documents, analyzes bank and financial statements, and evaluates each customer's profile against bank lending policies to identify the best-fit lenders, while keeping final credit decisions firmly with the banks. It enables advisors to generate instant side-by-side product comparisons and track applications in real time. Built for complex UAE borrower profiles, the app natively processes multi-account and multi-currency statements, and proactively flags missing, tampered, or soon-to-expire documents (within 30 days) so issues are resolved before they stall an application."For self-employed homebuyers, no application is ever simple, as it usually spans multiple bank accounts, stacks of personal and business records, and more than one currency" said Mohd Mursalin Memon, Vice President and Head of Mortgage, Yubi MENA. "Currently, aggregators assemble these files manually, meaning one missing or expired document can bounce an application back days later. Pye centralizes the entire file and flags gaps prior to submission, enabling partners to submit stronger cases on the first pass without repeatedly asking customers for the same documents".The survey also revealed that only 37% of aggregators felt confident their clients' data remained secure once it left their desk. Pye was built specifically to address that concern: customer information is shared exclusively with Yubi Mortgage, giving aggregators and homebuyers complete transparency and certainty over where their data goes.Mortgage aggregators across the UAE can start using Pye at .About Yubi:Yubi is an AI-first credit platform covering the full lending lifecycle, bringing origination, underwriting, and collections into a single operating system. Founded in 2022, Yubi MENA operates with 150+ team members across three offices in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, partnering with over 30 lenders across Enterprise Credit, Embedded Finance, Mortgages, Collections, Underwriting, and Compliance. Through Yubi Mortgage, launched in 2025, the platform connects homebuyers and aggregators directly with more than 25 UAE banks.

Neha Agarwal

Yubi MENA

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Yubi Launches Pye to Make UAE Mortgages Effortless News Provided By Yubi November 18, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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