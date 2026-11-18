Katz Warns Israel Will Seize More Land if Iran War Resumes
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to take additional territory in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria if tensions flare on those fronts during a renewed war with Iran.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces will keep their hold on “security zones” in all three areas. Israel already occupies roughly 70% of Gaza, along with land in Lebanon and Syria, some of which it has held for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
Katz made any withdrawal conditional on the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he called “all jihadist threats” originating in Syria.
He went further, warning of a broader land grab if the situation deteriorates. “If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
Katz’s remarks, like other statements by Israeli officials, point to an expectation of possible escalation, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, should Israel re-enter a confrontation with Iran.
Concern is also growing inside Israel that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing hard to restart the war with Iran in order to hold on to power. Leaders of the “Change Bloc,” whose head, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked with forming a new government, say Netanyahu wants a state of emergency that would let him force through a national unity government that includes him.
Netanyahu has headed a far-right government since late 2022, widely described as the most extreme in Israel’s history. He is on trial on corruption charges that carry a possible prison sentence if he is convicted. He has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip since 2023.
In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces will keep their hold on “security zones” in all three areas. Israel already occupies roughly 70% of Gaza, along with land in Lebanon and Syria, some of which it has held for decades.
“As we have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the current lines of these security zones, nor will it redeploy its forces,” Katz said.
Katz made any withdrawal conditional on the dismantling of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza, the disarmament of Hezbollah across Lebanon, and the removal of what he called “all jihadist threats” originating in Syria.
He went further, warning of a broader land grab if the situation deteriorates. “If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.
Katz’s remarks, like other statements by Israeli officials, point to an expectation of possible escalation, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, should Israel re-enter a confrontation with Iran.
Concern is also growing inside Israel that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing hard to restart the war with Iran in order to hold on to power. Leaders of the “Change Bloc,” whose head, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked with forming a new government, say Netanyahu wants a state of emergency that would let him force through a national unity government that includes him.
Netanyahu has headed a far-right government since late 2022, widely described as the most extreme in Israel’s history. He is on trial on corruption charges that carry a possible prison sentence if he is convicted. He has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip since 2023.
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