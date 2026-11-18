MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj on Wednesday released a gripping teaser of director Sathya Siva's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Arivu', featuring actor Vijay Kumar of 'Uriyadi' fame and actress Kayal Anandhi in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to share the teaser of the film, Lokesh Kanakaraj wrote, "Kicked to unveil the teaser of #Arivu. All the best da @Vijay_B_Kumar machi. My hearty wishes and congratulations to the entire team."

The teaser released makes it clear that Vijay Kumar plays a teacher determined to educate the children of the underprivileged in the film. We hear a person telling him,"What is the big deal about education? Let them study or not study. Throw everything and get back here soon."

The film has triggered huge interest as it has been selected to be screened at the 57th International Film Festival of India which is to be held in Goa.

The film is to be screened in the Indian Panorama's 'New Horizons' section of the festival. The makers of the film, who are delighted that their film has been picked for a screening at the prestigious event even before its release, have now decided to send their film to several other international film festivals as well.

For the unaware, the film, which will focus on the issues of education and women's rights, is to hit screens worldwide on December 11 this year.

The unit of the film had on May 1 this year announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Sathya Siva shared a making video of the film and wrote, "#Arivu Shoot Wrapped. From vision to reality - here's a glimpse of the making."

The making video showed the unit shooting in mountainous regions and made it evident that the film's core plot revolved around the issues of education and women's rights.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had recently been in the news for renovating a government school in Munnar, much to the delight of the people in the region.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that some sequences of the film were shot at a government school in a place called Letchmi near Ottapaarai in Munnar.

While shooting there, the film's unit noticed that the school did not have adequate basic facilities for students. Immediately, the producer of the film, Sai Vinod Jayakumar, chose to undertake steps to provide such facilities at the school, sources said.

Accordingly, renovation work was carried out in the school. Also, the structure was given a fresh coat of paint. In addition, drinking water facilities were provided at the school. This gesture by the film unit had come in for praise from the students and the people in the region.

While the first phase of the film's shooting took place at Munnar, the second schedule took place at Theni.

'Arivu' will feature a strong social storyline centered on women's rights. Apart from Vijay Kumar and Anandhi, the film will also feature I M Vijayan, Deepa Shankar and Singam Puli in pivotal roles.

Sathyasiva, who has written the story and screenplay, is known for conveying strong social themes in a vibrant cinematic language. The film has been produced by Sai Vinod Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Productions.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by D. Imman. Cinematography for the film is by Dil Raju while editing is by Vetri Krishnan. Art direction is by S K Ramu.