MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 18 (IANS) The All India Caste Census Coordination Committee has invited former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to its scheduled protest in New Delhi on November 28.

Members of the All India Caste Census Coordination Committee met him at the party's central office in Tadepalli and invited him to the 'Chalo Ramlila Maidan' protest.

They sought his solidarity and personal participation in demanding a comprehensive caste census to protect BC and OBC reservation rights. Y.S. Jagan responded positively to their request.

The coalition of various OBC associations across the country and other civil society groups has been demanding that the Centre reconsider its methodology for caste enumeration in the 2027 Census so that a comprehensive and accurate caste census can be ensured.

The delegation included Delhi University Professor Suraj Mandal, grandson of former Mandal Commission Chairman B.P. Mandal; All India OBC Students Association National President Dr. Goud Kiran Kumar; Sakal OBC Mahamorcha President Umesh Kurram; Dr. Pitti Mallikarjun Yadav; and leaders Rakesh Datta, Pendem Jayanthi Yadav and Rajanikanth Goud. YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media, Professor Suraj Mandal demanded a separate OBC column and a caste-wise dropdown menu in the national census to ensure accurate enumeration and equitable reservation benefits. He pointed out that the absence of comprehensive BC data had prevented the Andhra Pradesh High Court from permitting increased reservations in local body elections.

Dr. Goud Kiran Kumar said the committee brought together 60 OBC organisations nationwide, including groups from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, representing communities from Kashmir to Kerala.

He demanded that all OBC communities be enumerated through a comprehensive caste census, with social conditions properly recorded, similar to the enumeration of SCs and STs. He said the committee was approaching political parties outside the NDA for support.

He stressed that reliable caste-wise data was essential to challenge the 50 per cent reservation ceiling and defend BC reservation rights in courts.