MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 18 (IANS) Meghalaya is set to take a significant step towards reviving its long-pending aviation project in the Garo Hills, with the state government scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the handover of Baljek Airport in Tura, officials said on Wednesday.

The agreement will be signed in Shillong on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Transport and Civil Aviation, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

The proposed handover is expected to pave the way for infrastructure modernisation and phased development of the airport, which has remained non-operational for regular commercial flights despite being inaugurated in October 2008.

Located at Baljek near Jengjal, approximately 33 km from Tura in West Garo Hills district, the airport has faced operational challenges primarily due to infrastructure limitations, particularly its short runway.

Under the proposed development plan, the initial phase will focus on making the facility suitable for smaller 19-seater aircraft, while subsequent expansion is expected to facilitate the operation of larger aircraft.

In August, Chief Minister Sangma informed the Meghalaya Assembly that the state government had sanctioned Rs 85 crore for upgrading the airport infrastructure, with September 2027 set as the target for its commissioning.

The AAI is also working on a revised master plan, alongside a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey and feasibility assessment to identify technical requirements and additional land necessary for the airport's expansion.

Once operational, Baljek Airport is expected to significantly improve air connectivity for the Garo Hills, linking the region with major commercial centres such as Guwahati and Shillong.

The facility could also provide a boost to tourism, trade and the transportation of horticultural produce.

The airport's operationalisation is expected to address a longstanding demand of the people of the Garo Hills and strengthen the region's connectivity and economic prospects.