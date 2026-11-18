MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate HS Phoolka on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib in Manila, Philippines, asserting that the latter is "immensely respected" within the Sikh community.

During his visit, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the gurdwara's redevelopment.

Speaking to IANS, Phoolka said that the Prime Minister as well as the nation itself received "so much importance" at the India-ASEAN Summit, and the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila.

"There (in Manila), PM Modi visited the Gurdwara Sahib, where he also participated in the 'Ardas' for its redevelopment. This is a very good thing," he added.

Phoolka said: "The way the Sikhs there welcomed the Prime Minister, it clearly shows that it is not just the PM who likes Sikhs, Sikhs also greatly respect and like PM Modi."

On Tuesday, several other Sikh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also applauded Prime Minister Modi's gesture, calling it a "proud" and "emotional" moment for the community.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "If there is a 100-year-old Gurdwara anywhere in the world, and the Prime Minister goes there now for its rededication and reconstruction, the significance of that is that it rejuvenates the Sikh community. If it impacts someone like me, imagine the (emotions of the) Sikhs who live there and those who live all around the world."

Talking to IANS, Puri added that Sikhs draw "inspiration" whenever such kind of a gesture takes place.

Echoing similar view, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said: "It is a matter of great pride for the entire Sikh community that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the Philippines to participate in a major international event, has taken time out to visit a gurdwara there."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Phoolka lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of India's economy at Columbia University in the United States.

Citing the importance of the LoP's post, the senior advocate said: "He defames the country during his visit to foreign nations despite holding a Constitutional post."

He asserted that despite India being on its way towards becoming a superpower and making a name for itself in the world, "a person (Rahul Gandhi) holding a constitutional post as (Leader of Opposition) back home goes abroad and defames the country and speaks in such a manner which is extremely shameful".

"It is an insult to his (Rahul Gandhi's) post as well as of the Constitution," Phoolka remarked.