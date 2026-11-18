MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Opposition's strategy may well be to let the Goa turf war be a chapter bygone when the popular tourist destination goes to poll next year; but how far will the so-called national platform against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prevail over regional interests yet remains uncertain.

Even as his party's negotiations continue with the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai has reportedly reiterated the need for the Opposition to unite for the 2027 Assembly elections.

He has, in fact, stated that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) stand against both the BJP and Congress is not finding acceptance among Goans.

Despite AAP having reportedly proposed a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative to GFP, Sardesai seems inclined toward a wider alliance that would include the Congress.

This disagreement reflects a broader strategic dilemma for the AAP between remaining a distinct alternative and joining a larger anti-BJP coalition.

In 2022, the AAP, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and even the Trinamool Congress had contested state Assembly elections separately, despite their broader understanding at the national level.

The BJP clinched half of Goa's 40 seats, while the Congress won 11, GFP one, and AAP managed two. AAP has since distanced itself from the INDIA Bloc, where it is in direct contest against the Congress in the Punjab Assembly election, due around the same time as in Goa.

With the BJP juggernaut continuing to roll over regional challenges elsewhere, a recently decimated Trinamool has been active within the Opposition fold, but whether the Mamata Banerjee-led faction has enough strength to contest another election after the Bengal rout is questionable.

Since its high-profile entry into Goa politics in 2021-22, the Trinamool's organisational presence has weakened considerably, with political observers in the state having noted the lack of visible grassroots activity.

While the party reportedly retains some residual vote share and recognisable faces from its 2022 campaign, it is yet to demonstrate a clear road map for 2027.

Meanwhile, for regional satraps, a win, or even a share of the total valid votes polled, carries significant weight in terms of Election Commission recognition. Thus, despite the bonhomie at the national level, several of the INDIA Bloc constituents compete separately for the same anti-BJP vote.

Comparatively, the ruling party enters the electoral battle from a position of relative strength where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's government continues to benefit from BJP's organisational strength and a history of successfully attracting Opposition legislators into its fold.

The memory of Congress defections in 2019 and again after the 2022 elections continues to haunt the anti-BJP camp. BJP leaders frequently project the party as the only stable political force in Goa, alleging Opposition parties struggle to convince voters that they can remain united after the election.

For the Congress, the principal Opposition party in the state, the immediate priority is rebuilding credibility. It recently concluded a 27-day mass outreach campaign,“Goy Rakhon Yatra” (Save Goa Campaign) and has intensified efforts to reconnect with voters in constituencies where it traditionally held influence.

Reports of ongoing discussions with regional parties, including the GFP and its exploration of a broader anti-BJP alliance, suggest that Congress leaders are attempting to build a coalition that extends beyond the party's traditional base.

AAP, however, appears to be again treading a separate path, where rather than positioning itself as a junior partner in a Congress-led front, the party has sought to carve out an independent political space.

The party's top leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Atishi, are reportedly in Goa to assess on-ground strength and explore possible alliances.

The NCP, which once represented the local political landscape through influential local leaders, appears to be losing organisational stability, eroded by national and state-level political realignments.

Analysts note that the Sharad Pawar-led faction has struggled to maintain visibility in Goa and remains largely absent from the state's evolving opposition negotiations.

Overall, the central question heading into the 2027 elections is whether these parties can avoid repeating the mistakes of previous elections, where Goa's recent electoral history has shown that political acumen and pragmatism have been instrumental in the final dash.