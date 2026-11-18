MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,November, 2026: The General Pension and Social Security Authority(GPSSA) is participating in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 Novemberat ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to strengthening engagement withEmirati talent and raising awareness of its leading role in reinforcing the UAE's socialinsurance protection system. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Through its participation, GPSSA will be showcasing its experience in providing a supportiveworkplace that fosters professional development and empowers Emirati talent. It will alsointroduce visitors to its key services and initiatives, working environment, and the skills andspecialisations it seeks to attract. Direct recruitment interviews with Emirati youth and recentgraduates interested in joining GPSSA will also be held at the Authority's stand.

Sultan Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Support Services at GPSSA, said:“We lookforward to engaging with young Emirati talent at this national event, which serves as animportant platform for connecting youth with employment opportunities. GPSSA will provideparticipants with a comprehensive understanding of its role in ensuring social insuranceprotection for those covered under its mandate. We will also conduct on-site job interviews,offering young Emiratis and recent graduates seeking employment an opportunity to learnmore about our dynamic and progressive work environment and explore career opportunitieswithin GPSSA.”

The interviews enable candidates to explore opportunities to join GPSSA and learn aboutthe professional development options it provides, including learning opportunities, pathwaysto build professional capabilities, and practical experience. These efforts support GPSSA'sinstitutional objectives and aspirations while strengthening its position as a national employerthat invests in human capital and places talent development among its strategic priorities.

GPSSA's participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026 reflects its commitment to supportingEmiratisation, strengthening the participation of Emirati talent in the labour market, andattracting qualified national capabilities that contribute to enhancing institutional performanceand the quality of services provided. It also supports GPSSA's broader vision of promoting a

culture of early retirement planning and raising awareness of the importance of preparing forretirement from the very beginning of an individual's professional journey.