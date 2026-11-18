GPSSA Strengthens Efforts To Attract Emirati Talent Through Participation In Tawdheef X Zaheb 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,November, 2026: The General Pension and Social Security Authority
(GPSSA) is participating in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November
at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to strengthening engagement with
Emirati talent and raising awareness of its leading role in reinforcing the UAE's social
insurance protection system. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
workplace that fosters professional development and empowers Emirati talent. It will also
introduce visitors to its key services and initiatives, working environment, and the skills and
specialisations it seeks to attract. Direct recruitment interviews with Emirati youth and recent
graduates interested in joining GPSSA will also be held at the Authority's stand. Sultan Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Support Services at GPSSA, said:“We look
forward to engaging with young Emirati talent at this national event, which serves as an
important platform for connecting youth with employment opportunities. GPSSA will provide
participants with a comprehensive understanding of its role in ensuring social insurance
protection for those covered under its mandate. We will also conduct on-site job interviews,
offering young Emiratis and recent graduates seeking employment an opportunity to learn
more about our dynamic and progressive work environment and explore career opportunities
within GPSSA.” The interviews enable candidates to explore opportunities to join GPSSA and learn about
the professional development options it provides, including learning opportunities, pathways
to build professional capabilities, and practical experience. These efforts support GPSSA's
institutional objectives and aspirations while strengthening its position as a national employer
that invests in human capital and places talent development among its strategic priorities. GPSSA's participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026 reflects its commitment to supporting
Emiratisation, strengthening the participation of Emirati talent in the labour market, and
attracting qualified national capabilities that contribute to enhancing institutional performance
and the quality of services provided. It also supports GPSSA's broader vision of promoting a culture of early retirement planning and raising awareness of the importance of preparing for
retirement from the very beginning of an individual's professional journey.
(GPSSA) is participating in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November
at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, as part of its commitment to strengthening engagement with
Emirati talent and raising awareness of its leading role in reinforcing the UAE's social
insurance protection system. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Through its participation, GPSSA will be showcasing its experience in providing a supportive
workplace that fosters professional development and empowers Emirati talent. It will also
introduce visitors to its key services and initiatives, working environment, and the skills and
specialisations it seeks to attract. Direct recruitment interviews with Emirati youth and recent
graduates interested in joining GPSSA will also be held at the Authority's stand. Sultan Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Support Services at GPSSA, said:“We look
forward to engaging with young Emirati talent at this national event, which serves as an
important platform for connecting youth with employment opportunities. GPSSA will provide
participants with a comprehensive understanding of its role in ensuring social insurance
protection for those covered under its mandate. We will also conduct on-site job interviews,
offering young Emiratis and recent graduates seeking employment an opportunity to learn
more about our dynamic and progressive work environment and explore career opportunities
within GPSSA.” The interviews enable candidates to explore opportunities to join GPSSA and learn about
the professional development options it provides, including learning opportunities, pathways
to build professional capabilities, and practical experience. These efforts support GPSSA's
institutional objectives and aspirations while strengthening its position as a national employer
that invests in human capital and places talent development among its strategic priorities. GPSSA's participation in Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026 reflects its commitment to supporting
Emiratisation, strengthening the participation of Emirati talent in the labour market, and
attracting qualified national capabilities that contribute to enhancing institutional performance
and the quality of services provided. It also supports GPSSA's broader vision of promoting a culture of early retirement planning and raising awareness of the importance of preparing for
retirement from the very beginning of an individual's professional journey.
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