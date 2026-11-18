World Cup Winner Juan Mata Announces Retirement from Pro Football

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Juan Mata on Wednesday announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades and featuring some of the biggest honours in club and international football.

According to Goal, the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder made the announcement through a video recorded in the dressing room at Juventud Estadio in Oviedo, where he began playing organised football at the age of 10. Mata retires with an impressive collection of silverware, including the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Champions League and two Europa League titles. He also enjoyed successful spells in Spain, England, Turkey, Japan and Australia.

Sometimes, to love... is to let go. THANKS FOOTBALL. ⚽️❤️♾️ A veces, amar... es dejar ir. GRACIAS FÚTBOL. ⚽️❤️♾️ - Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 18, 2026

Having started his career in Real Madrid's academy, Mata moved to Valencia, where he established himself as one of Spain's promising attacking midfielders and won the Copa del Rey in 2008. His career reached new heights following his move to Chelsea in 2011. He played a key role in the London club's historic Champions League triumph in 2012, when they defeated Bayern Munich in the final. He also won the FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013 during his time at Stamford Bridge.

In January 2014, Mata joined Manchester United, where he spent around eight-and-a-half years, making 285 appearances and winning four trophies. His honours with the club included the Europa League in 2017, the FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup and the Community Shield. After leaving England, he continued his trophy-winning journey with Galatasaray, helping the Turkish club secure the league title in the 2022-23 season, before winning the J.League with Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2023.

At the international level, Mata was part of Spain's golden generation that won the European Championship in 2008, the World Cup in 2010 and another continental title in 2012. He earned 41 senior caps and scored 10 goals for his country. He also scored in Spain's 4-0 victory over Italy in the Euro 2012 final. His final playing stint came in Australia with Melbourne Victory, whom he joined in September 2025. He enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in 24 appearances. His performances earned him the Johnny Warren Medal as the Australian league's best player, along with the best playmaker award.

Mata also leaves behind a legacy beyond football, having co-founded the Common Goal initiative, which encourages players and sports professionals to contribute a percentage of their earnings towards social causes. Having crossed 700 professional appearances, with 158 goals and 175 assists, Mata now moves towards an administrative role in football, having become a shareholder of Melbourne Victory and taken charge of the club's football committee. (ANI)