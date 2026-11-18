Bengaluru Police Restructured As Karnataka Announces Major Reshuffle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered a major reshuffle of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, appointing R Hithendra as the Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, and transferring incumbent Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services. The reshuffle comes as the government restructures the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate into five separate commissionerates, with one Chief Commissioner and five Police Commissioners. The reorganisation follows the expansion of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN 1996), Additional Director General and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services. R Hithendra, IPS (KN 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General and Chief Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. Bijay Kumar Singh, IPS (KN 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, in place of Hithendra.

S Murugan, IPS (KN 1997), Additional Director General of Police, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation, Bengaluru, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta, in place of Manish Kharbikar. Manish Kharbikar, IPS (KN 1998), Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation, Bengaluru, in place of S Murugan. Hemant M Nimbalkar, IPS (KN 1998), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City. He has also been given concurrent charge of Commissioner of Police (Anti-Rowdy Squad), Bengaluru City, in the upgraded post. He will supervise crime control under the Chief Commissioner in the Bengaluru City Commissionerate.

As part of the restructuring, the government has appointed commissioners for the five newly created Bengaluru City commissionerates. Labhu Ram, IPS (KN 2004), has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru City; PS Harsha, IPS (KN 2004), has been appointed Commissioner of Police, East Bengaluru City; Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS (KN 2004), has been appointed Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru City; MB Boralingaiah, IPS (KN 2008), has been appointed Commissioner of Police, North Bengaluru City and C Vamsi Krishna, IPS (KN 2008), has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City, with concurrent charge of Commissioner of Police, South Bengaluru City, according to the notification.

Other key transfers include N Shashi Kumar, IPS (KN 2007), appointed Inspector General of Police, Western Range, Mangaluru; Anupam Agrawal, IPS (KN 2008), appointed Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, in place of Amit Singh, Sharanappa SD, IPS (KN 2009), appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways, in place of JK Rashmi and Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, IPS (KN 2011), has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi City, in place of Sharanappa SD. M Puttamadaiah, IPS (KN 2012), has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Mysuru, in place of MB Boralingaiah; M Ashwini, IPS (KN 2012), has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Recruitment, Bengaluru; and JK Rashmi, IPS (KN 2012), has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vigilance, Water Resources Department, in place of M Ashwini.

DCP-level transfers are of Anoop A Shetty, IPS (KN 2013), appointed as DCP (Traffic), East Bengaluru City, Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, IPS (KN 2015), DCP (Traffic), Central Bengaluru City and PV Sneha, IPS (KN 2020), appointed as DCP (Traffic), West Bengaluru City. Laxman Nimbargi, IPS (KN 2014), has been appointed DCP, City Armed Reserve, Central Bengaluru City (HQ), Ranjit Kumar Bandaru, IPS (KN 2017), has been appointed DCP (Administration), Bengaluru City and Saidulu Adavath, IPS (KN 2016), has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. Chennabasavanna Langoti, IPS (KN 2014), has been appointed DCP, Indiranagar, Central Bengaluru City, Nagesh DL, IPS (KN 2015), has been appointed DCP, Yeshwantpura, North Bengaluru City, Lakshmi Ganesh K, IPS (KN 2020), has been appointed DCP, Gandhinagar, Central Bengaluru City, Shrihari Babu BL, IPS (KN 2016), has been appointed DCP, Whitefield, East Bengaluru City, Ashok KV, IPS (KN 2017), has been appointed DCP, Peenya, West Bengaluru City and Yatish N, IPS (KN 2016), has been appointed DCP, Kengeri (South West), West Bengaluru City. Geetha MS, IPS (KN 2016), has been appointed DCP, East Bengaluru City and Amathe Vikram, IPS (KN 2018), has been appointed DCP, North Bengaluru City. The notification stated that all transfers and postings would take effect immediately and remain in force until further orders. (ANI)