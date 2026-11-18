Supriya Pilgaonkar returns with Tu Aahes Na

Veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar is set to return to the big screen with Marathi film 'Tu Aahes Na', which will also star Siddharth Bodke. The makers have unveiled the film's first-look poster and announced that it will have its world premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film will be screened in the Gala Premiere section on November 26.

According to the makers, 'Tu Aahes Na' is the only Marathi film to have its world premiere in this section of the festival. Written and directed by Deepak Gawade, the film follows an unexpected bond between two people and how their lives change through their connection.

Speaking about what drew her to the project, Supriya said the film's subject and the character she plays were the main reasons behind her decision to be part of it. She also spoke about looking forward to the film's screening at IFFI.“The subject of Tu Aahes Na and its relevance in today's times really appealed to me as an actor. The fact that the film explores a subject like this, along with the character I get to portray, made me want to be a part of the project. I'm really looking forward to audiences watching the film at IFFI,” she said in a statement.

For Siddharth Bodke, the film marks his second collaboration with Luv Films after the series 'Devmanus'. The actor said the role gave him an opportunity to explore a different range of emotions.“Tu Aahes Na has challenged me to portray a character with a wide range of emotions, something I had been eager to explore as an actor. After Devmanus, this is my second association with Luv Films, and I was excited to reunite with the team for a story that challenged me and allowed me to discover a new facet of myself,” he added.

Director Deepak Gawade, whose earlier work has received recognition at the National Film Awards and Maharashtra State Film Awards, is returning to Marathi cinema with the film. Talking about the project, Gawade said,“Returning to Marathi cinema as a director has been a truly fulfilling experience, especially with Tu Aahes Na, a story that holds a special place in my heart. I am delighted that the film will have its World Premiere at the prestigious IFFI, and I look forward to audiences experiencing this story on the big screen," he said as per the release.

Presented by Luv Films, 'Tu Aahes Na' is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027.