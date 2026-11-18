YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Invited to Join National Caste Census Protest

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Members of the All India Caste Census Coordination Committee met former Andhra Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's Central Office in Tadepalli and invited him to the national protest,“Chalo Ramlila Maidan,” scheduled for November 28 in New Delhi. According to a press release, they sought his solidarity and personal participation in demanding a comprehensive caste census to protect BC and OBC reservation rights. YS Jagan responded positively to their request.

The delegation included Delhi University Professor Suraj Mandal, grandson of former Mandal Commission Chairman B P Mandal; All India OBC Students Association National President Goud Kiran Kumar; Sakal OBC Mahamorcha President Umesh Kurram; Pitti Mallikarjun Yadav; and leaders Rakesh Datta, Pendem Jayanthi Yadav and Rajanikanth Goud. YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media, Professor Suraj Mandal demanded a separate OBC column and a caste-wise dropdown menu in the national census to ensure accurate enumeration and equitable reservation benefits. He pointed out that the absence of comprehensive BC data had prevented the Andhra Pradesh High Court from permitting increased reservations in local body elections.

Meanwhile, Goud Kiran Kumar said the committee brought together 60 OBC organisations nationwide, including groups from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, representing communities from Kashmir to Kerala. The press release further stated that he demanded that all OBC communities be enumerated through a comprehensive caste census, with social conditions properly recorded, similar to the enumeration of SCs and STs and said the committee was approaching political parties outside the NDA for support. Kumar stressed that reliable caste-wise data was essential to challenge the 50% reservation ceiling and defend BC reservation rights in courts.

Earlier this week, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday said party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed party supporters to contest every sarpanch and ward seat in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, according to a press release issued by the YSRCP state office. Addressing parliamentary and Assembly constituency observers via teleconference, Reddy urged party leaders and cadres to ensure a strong contest in every village, regardless of the outcome, the release stated. According to the party statement, Reddy noted that panchayat elections are important for strengthening the party at the grassroots level and preparing for future elections, even though candidates do not contest on party symbols. Referring to the recent municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC elections, he alleged that ruling-party leaders had used officials and police to intimidate candidates and obstruct nominations, polling, and counting. (ANI)