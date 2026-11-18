Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to people living outside Uttarakhand to maintain their regional language, culture and identity, and transfer it to future generations. He told people during Uttarakhand Mahotsav 2026 in Lucknow that they must maintain strong ties with their motherland.

Attending Uttarakhand Mahotsav, organised by Uttarakhand Mahaparishad in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Cultural Park, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Uttarakhand diaspora is an invaluable resource and has played a key role in strengthening Uttarakhand's identity in different parts of the country.

Uttarakhand Mahotsav 2026

Apart from the beautiful landscapes, the regional languages, local culture, traditions, and the unique way of life are equally important to maintaining Uttarakhand's rich culture.

Chief Minister Dhami appealed to people living outside Uttarakhand to acquaint their children with the state's history, culture and traditions. It is very important to transfer knowledge of culture to the youth to help maintain regional identities.

Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan

For the last three years, the state government has been conducting Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan, in order to help people living in various parts of the country and world to connect with their roots.

These events allow professionals within the diaspora to utilise their knowledge, skills and investment to develop Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister also appealed to expatriates to play a role in developing villages, promoting local produce, promoting tourist attractions and contributing to social and cultural activities.

Strong historical and sentimental relations between UP and Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's sister state, Uttar Pradesh, have strong historical, cultural and sentimental relations with each other, said Dhami.

He praised the developmental work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh in building infrastructure, industrial growth, promoting tourism, attracting investment and improving governance.

Extension of Ganges Expressway to Haridwar may be beneficial for Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that he has requested Yogi Adityanath to extend the Ganges Expressway till Haridwar. This will improve transport links between the two states and provide benefits to tourism, trade and business in both states.

Uttar Pradesh has also seen investments worth around 38,000 crores within the tourism industry.

Work in Kedarnath and Badrinath

In terms of development within Uttarakhand, Dhami spoke about the restoration of Kedarnath Dham and improvements in infrastructure within the Badrinath Master Plan.

Improvements in these areas aim to improve facilities for pilgrims, improve infrastructure and enhance the spiritual experience for pilgrims visiting both sites. However, it is also expected to further establish Uttarakhand as a key spiritual tourist destination.