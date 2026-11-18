A woman from Kolkata recalled how a group of strangers came to her rescue after she was hit by a car while travelling on a Rapido bike near Park Street, with some stopping to help her despite several others gathering merely to watch.

Bindiya Gupta, an Instagram user, posted a video detailing the incident and thanking those who assisted her when she was hurt and unable to stand up for herself. She is seen filming the group of people gathering around her while they tend to her damaged foot in the video. A man assists a woman as she gently applies a bandage to her foot. As they help her, others can be seen surveying the area and keeping a close check on her.

She was riding a Rapido bike when she was struck by a vehicle close to Park Street, according to the text overlay. Five strangers volunteered to assist despite the fact that about twenty-five people had gathered at the location.

They lifted her when she was unconscious, collected her bags, shoes and phone, and bandaged her injuries themselves.

"I don't know their names, but I will never forget their kindness," the text read, as Gupta thanked the strangers for helping her during the difficult moment. She also urged people to look out for one another, pointing out how quickly life could change.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bindiya Gupta (@__nikkieeeee)

Viewers responded favorably to the video, complimenting the strangers who had offered assistance.

One commenter stated that individuals should be able to support others in times of need and expressed the hope that more people will lend a helping hand without making assumptions about someone's gender.

Some expressed gratitude and well wishes to those who had assisted Bindiya Gupta, while others stated that the incident's warmth and concern were typical of Kolkata.