As many as 62 students of a private school in Kottiyam, Kollam district, Keralam, were taken to hospital on Wednesday after complaining of nausea, breathing difficulties and uneasiness. The incident has raised concerns about a nearby tar-mixing unit, which residents have accused of causing pollution. The students, from classes up to Plus Two, were shifted to a nearby hospital after reporting health problems. Police said around eight ambulances were deployed to transport them.

A senior police official reportedly said none of the students had any major health complications and that all were stable. Children mostly complained of nausea and breathing difficulties and all of them are stable as of now, he added.

Tar-mixing unit faces fresh pollution concerns

The incident has brought the operations of a tar-mixing unit located close to the school under scrutiny.

According to the police official, the plant had earlier been shut down following complaints from local residents about pollution. It resumed operations after the High Court vacated a stay on its functioning following a plea by the unit's management.

Local residents, however, alleged that the students began experiencing health problems after the plant restarted operations.

They also claimed that the panchayat authorities had previously issued a stop memo against the unit, but it resumed work after obtaining permission from the court.

Plant shut down again after students fall ill

The tar-mixing unit was shut down again following Wednesday's incident, the police official said.

Police and panchayat authorities have intervened after the students were taken ill. The incident has renewed questions about the plant's proximity to the school and its possible impact on the health of students and people living nearby.

While the complaints have been linked by residents to pollution from the unit, the cause of the students' symptoms has not yet been independently established.

(With inputs from agencies)