MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Food and drinks could soon arrive by drones at selected public beaches and parks in Dubai, with Keeta Drones general manager saying the planned rollout could happen in the coming months or even weeks.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times during Dubai Future Week, Junwei Yang said the company was working with Dubai Municipality and local business partners to expand its aerial delivery service to public locations.“In the coming months, I would say coming weeks even,” he said when asked when residents could expect to use the service.

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Dubai Municipality announced a partnership agreement with Keeta Drone in May for a phased rollout at selected public parks and beaches. Yang did not name the locations or give a confirmed launch date.

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The plans come as Keeta Drone presents its latest-generation M-Drone 4L at Dubai Future Week. The new model is designed to serve villa communities and expand delivery options to homes and outdoor spaces, according to the company.

Food orders at the beach

For customers spending the day at a beach or park, finding a delivery rider or explaining exactly where they are can be a challenge, Yang said.

Keeta plans to establish designated landing sites at multiple locations along beaches, allowing customers to collect their orders from identifiable points rather than having a rider search for them.

The Dubai expansion will initially concentrate on food and beverages, with the service integrated into the Keeta platform. Yang said the company's existing range of food options would provide the starting point for drone orders.

“We start with food and beverage,” he said.

Drone delivery is already available in eligible areas of Dubai Silicon Oasis. Services operating from Silicon Central Mall transport orders to designated collection points, while a combined drone-and-rider model enables home deliveries in selected areas. The proposed beach and park rollout would extend the service to new settings.

Helping riders in the heat

Yang said drones were intended to complement ground delivery, offering another option for routes and destinations that are difficult to serve by road.

He pointed to Dubai's summer temperatures as a particular challenge for delivery riders, saying aerial deliveries could provide an alternative when working outdoors becomes difficult.

The technology could also reduce delivery times by almost half, he said, although he did not provide a route-specific comparison or detailed timing figures.

Villa communities are another focus. Yang said the new model was designed to address delivery challenges in spread-out residential areas, where reaching customers can be more difficult.

However, getting drones into Dubai's skies required extensive work on safety and regulation, he said. His team began discussions with local civil aviation regulators about two years ago, assessing risks both in the air and on the ground before obtaining a licence from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are not a startup,” Yang said, noting that the company had spent years developing its technology in-house before introducing commercial operations in 2021. He said it had since handled more than 1.1 million commercial orders across its markets.

Beyond food, Yang pointed to the company's work with hospitals and medical delivery partners in China as an example of how drone networks could eventually serve other needs. For Dubai, however, he stressed that food and beverages would be the starting point for the planned expansion.

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