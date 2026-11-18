BFC Publications Presents A.S.K (ASK.SEEK.KNOCK): A Secret To A Better Life By Sanjai Dcunha
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of A.S.K SEEK): A Secret To A Better Life by Sanjai Dcunha, an inspiring guide that presents a simple yet powerful approach to personal growth, purposeful living, and creating the life one truly desires.
At the heart of the book are the A.S.K principles-Ask clearly, Seek actively, Knock persistently, Believe fully, and Practice consistently. The book explores how applying these principles across different areas of life can help individuals gain greater clarity, take meaningful action, overcome challenges, and move closer to their goals.
Through practical insights and an encouraging perspective, A.S.K invites readers to take responsibility for their aspirations and transform their intentions into consistent action. It emphasises the importance of clarity in what we ask for, determination in what we seek, persistence in the face of obstacles, and belief in our ability to create meaningful change.
Authored by Sanjai Dcunha, the book offers readers a simple framework for approaching dreams, challenges, relationships, personal growth, and everyday decisions with greater purpose and confidence. It encourages readers to align their thoughts, actions, and beliefs while remaining committed to continuous practice.
A.S.K SEEK) is more than a motivational guide-it is an invitation to believe in possibilities, act with intention, and create a life filled with greater abundance, joy, and purpose.
The book is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.
For readers seeking a practical and inspiring approach to turning aspirations into action, A.S.K offers a meaningful blueprint for living with greater clarity, persistence, and purpose.
For more details, contact:
BFC Publications
Amazon -
Amazon Kindle -
Flipkart -
Google Play -
BFC Store -
At the heart of the book are the A.S.K principles-Ask clearly, Seek actively, Knock persistently, Believe fully, and Practice consistently. The book explores how applying these principles across different areas of life can help individuals gain greater clarity, take meaningful action, overcome challenges, and move closer to their goals.
Through practical insights and an encouraging perspective, A.S.K invites readers to take responsibility for their aspirations and transform their intentions into consistent action. It emphasises the importance of clarity in what we ask for, determination in what we seek, persistence in the face of obstacles, and belief in our ability to create meaningful change.
Authored by Sanjai Dcunha, the book offers readers a simple framework for approaching dreams, challenges, relationships, personal growth, and everyday decisions with greater purpose and confidence. It encourages readers to align their thoughts, actions, and beliefs while remaining committed to continuous practice.
A.S.K SEEK) is more than a motivational guide-it is an invitation to believe in possibilities, act with intention, and create a life filled with greater abundance, joy, and purpose.
The book is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.
For readers seeking a practical and inspiring approach to turning aspirations into action, A.S.K offers a meaningful blueprint for living with greater clarity, persistence, and purpose.
For more details, contact:
BFC Publications
Amazon -
Amazon Kindle -
Flipkart -
Google Play -
BFC Store -
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