Accor Marks A New Milestone In Sri Lanka With The Arrival Of Pullman Colombo Downtown And Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India/Sri Lanka,November 15, 2026 - Pullman, the Accor brand built around exchange, marked a major milestone in Sri Lanka with an exclusive gathering at Vistas Rooftop Bar, Pullman Colombo Downtown, on November 4, 2026. The evening celebrated the brand's debut in the country with the introduction of two landmark properties – Pullman Colombo Downtown and Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa. The occasion brought together Ms. Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, property owners, leadership teams from both hotels, distinguished dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister, and prominent members of Sri Lanka's media fraternity to celebrate this exciting new chapter for Pullman in the country.
The introduction of Pullman strengthens Accor's presence across two of Sri Lanka's most compelling business and leisure destinations. Bringing together the energy of Colombo's commercial landscape and the natural beauty of Bentota's coastline, the two hotels extend Pullman's contemporary hospitality to both corporate and leisure travellers.
More than a celebration, the evening offered a platform for meaningful exchange with Sri Lanka's corporate leadership and key industry stakeholders, reflecting Accor's commitment to building lasting relationships as it continues to grow in the market. Guests also experienced first-hand Pullman's approach to contemporary hospitality, where business, leisure and social moments come together.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "Sri Lanka is an important market in Accor's South Asia growth strategy, and the introduction of Pullman represents a significant step in strengthening our presence in the country. With two properties in Colombo and Bentota, we are bringing the brand's contemporary hospitality experience to both business and leisure destinations. Our focus is not only on expanding our portfolio but also on building lasting partnerships and contributing to the continued growth of Sri Lanka's tourism industry."
Mr. Ashok Pathirage- Chairman and Managing Director of the Softlogic Group and Softlogic Holdings PLC said: "Celebrating the arrival of Pullman in Sri Lanka alongside our partners at Accor is a proud moment for Softlogic Holdings. Pullman Colombo Downtown and Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa reflect our long-term confidence in Sri Lanka's tourism potential, and we believe they will set new benchmarks for premium hospitality in the country."
The arrival of Pullman through its Colombo and Bentota properties marks an important chapter in Accor's continued growth in Sri Lanka. Together, the two hotels strengthen the Group's presence across complementary business and leisure destinations, reinforcing its commitment to developing meaningful industry partnerships and supporting Sri Lanka's continued growth as an international travel destination.
Pullman Hotels & Resorts is a premium global hospitality brand designed for the modern, connected traveller. The brand brings together contemporary design, intuitive service, distinctive culinary experiences, wellness and vibrant social spaces to create hotels where guests can work, connect, recharge and explore. With a focus on supporting blended lifestyles, Pullman creates dynamic environments that go beyond the traditional hotel experience, offering guests opportunities to connect with people, culture and the destination around them.
As participating properties in ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme, guests have access to exclusive member rates and the opportunity to earn and redeem Reward points across participating hotels, restaurants and experiences worldwide. Members may also enjoy additional privileges according to their membership status, including welcome amenities, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and programme conditions.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore, which represents the Group's lifestyle portfolio, is also expanding its presence in the region, with Roswyn, a Morgans Originals hotel, recently opening in Mumbai.
About Pullman
Pullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world's most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
The introduction of Pullman strengthens Accor's presence across two of Sri Lanka's most compelling business and leisure destinations. Bringing together the energy of Colombo's commercial landscape and the natural beauty of Bentota's coastline, the two hotels extend Pullman's contemporary hospitality to both corporate and leisure travellers.
More than a celebration, the evening offered a platform for meaningful exchange with Sri Lanka's corporate leadership and key industry stakeholders, reflecting Accor's commitment to building lasting relationships as it continues to grow in the market. Guests also experienced first-hand Pullman's approach to contemporary hospitality, where business, leisure and social moments come together.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor South Asia, said, "Sri Lanka is an important market in Accor's South Asia growth strategy, and the introduction of Pullman represents a significant step in strengthening our presence in the country. With two properties in Colombo and Bentota, we are bringing the brand's contemporary hospitality experience to both business and leisure destinations. Our focus is not only on expanding our portfolio but also on building lasting partnerships and contributing to the continued growth of Sri Lanka's tourism industry."
Mr. Ashok Pathirage- Chairman and Managing Director of the Softlogic Group and Softlogic Holdings PLC said: "Celebrating the arrival of Pullman in Sri Lanka alongside our partners at Accor is a proud moment for Softlogic Holdings. Pullman Colombo Downtown and Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa reflect our long-term confidence in Sri Lanka's tourism potential, and we believe they will set new benchmarks for premium hospitality in the country."
The arrival of Pullman through its Colombo and Bentota properties marks an important chapter in Accor's continued growth in Sri Lanka. Together, the two hotels strengthen the Group's presence across complementary business and leisure destinations, reinforcing its commitment to developing meaningful industry partnerships and supporting Sri Lanka's continued growth as an international travel destination.
Pullman Hotels & Resorts is a premium global hospitality brand designed for the modern, connected traveller. The brand brings together contemporary design, intuitive service, distinctive culinary experiences, wellness and vibrant social spaces to create hotels where guests can work, connect, recharge and explore. With a focus on supporting blended lifestyles, Pullman creates dynamic environments that go beyond the traditional hotel experience, offering guests opportunities to connect with people, culture and the destination around them.
As participating properties in ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme, guests have access to exclusive member rates and the opportunity to earn and redeem Reward points across participating hotels, restaurants and experiences worldwide. Members may also enjoy additional privileges according to their membership status, including welcome amenities, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability and programme conditions.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore, which represents the Group's lifestyle portfolio, is also expanding its presence in the region, with Roswyn, a Morgans Originals hotel, recently opening in Mumbai.
About Pullman
Pullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world's most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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