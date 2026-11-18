MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 2:26 am - Fonimo, a white-label WebRTC VoIP softphone from Inextrix Technologies, lets VoIP businesses deploy a branded SIP softphone on their own servers. It runs on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and the web, with TLS and SRTP encryption.

London, UK, November 18, 2026 – Fonimo, a white-label WebRTC VoIP softphone and SIP softphone application, is helping VoIP businesses launch their own branded calling app and run it on their own servers. Fonimo is a product of Inextrix Technologies.

VoIP providers, call centers and telecom businesses often want to offer customers a softphone that carries their own name rather than a third-party brand. Fonimo is built for that need. Businesses can deploy the application on their own server and present it under their own brand, keeping the user experience under their control. The white label softphone is designed to be customizable and ready to launch, so providers can go live without building a softphone from scratch. Businesses with specific requirements can also ask about a custom VoIP softphone.

Fonimo lets users make and receive voice calls over the internet using SIP accounts, and it also supports SMS and chat. The application is available on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and the web as a Progressive Web App (PWA), so a provider can serve mobile, desktop and browser users with one product. Fonimo supports TLS and SRTP encryption, which helps protect calls from unauthorized access and eavesdropping.

Fonimo is designed to fit into existing infrastructure. It integrates with FreePBX, FusionPBX, Issabel, ASTPP, Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPS and Kamailio, and the company says it works with other standard-compliant VoIP services and call servers. This allows providers to adopt a softphone without changing the platforms they already run, whether that is an IP PBX, a softswitch, a call center system or custom VoIP software. The full list of capabilities is available on the Fonimo features page.

Fonimo also lists ongoing support, updates and customization after deployment, and describes its architecture as scalable as a business grows. Businesses that want to understand the setup process can read the how it works page, or try the Android, iOS and web versions directly from fonimo.

Ready to launch your own branded softphone? Book a Fonimo demo to see it in action.

About Fonimo

Fonimo is a feature-rich VoIP softphone that lets users make and receive voice calls over the internet using SIP accounts, with support for SMS and chat. Available as a white-label solution for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and the web, Fonimo integrates with leading IP PBX, softswitch and SIP server platforms and supports TLS and SRTP encryption. Fonimo is a product of Inextrix Technologies.

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