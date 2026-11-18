MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 2:44 am - Murphy Moving & Storage reviews Census data on declining residential mobility and what shifting local and interstate move patterns mean for New York and Connecticut households.

BREWSTER, N.Y. | November, 2026 - Americans are changing residences less frequently than in previous years, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey migration estimates, raising new questions about how residential relocation patterns may evolve heading into 2027.

Murphy Moving & Storage, a family-owned moving company serving New York and Connecticut since 1914, is drawing attention to the difference between local moves and interstate relocations as the moving industry responds to changing household mobility.

What the Migration Statistics Reveal

According to the Census Bureau's 2024 American Community Survey, which remains the most recent complete release available at the time of writing, 11.8% of the U.S. population moved to a different residence during the previous year, compared with 12.1% in 2023. The share of Americans who moved to another state fell from 2.3% to 2.1%, while moves within the same state accounted for 8.9% of the population, down from 9.1% a year earlier. The shift is measurable, though millions of Americans still relocate each year.

The detailed 2024 ACS table on residence one year ago shows approximately the following:

19.9 million people moved within the same county.

10 million people moved to another county within the same state.

7.2 million people moved from another state.

2.6 million people moved to the U.S. from abroad.

According to the Census Bureau's Vintage 2024 national and state population estimates, Northeast growth largely stemmed from net international migration, while domestic outmigration fell from 278,245 in 2023 to 192,109 in 2024. In New York and Connecticut, moves often cross county and state lines between urban centers, suburbs, and regional hubs. That mix gives Tri-State households very different planning needs.

What Does Lower Mobility Mean for Moving Companies?

Lower mobility does not remove the need for professional relocation services, but it puts more weight on understanding why households move.

Changes in employment, family composition, housing affordability, retirement, and property ownership can all influence relocation decisions.

For companies serving New York and Connecticut, understanding these differences matters because relocating within Fairfield County can involve different logistical requirements than moving from Westchester County to another state.

Murphy Moving & Storage provides local, long-distance, and international moving services, allowing customers to arrange transportation according to their destination and household requirements. A dedicated coordinator can plan each move around its distance, property access, and timeline.

Why 2027 May Require More Careful Relocation Planning

Homeowners and renters planning a relocation should consider more than the transportation date. Key decisions include:

The amount of preparation time available

Packing requirements and material needs

Property access and parking logistics

Temporary storage arrangements

Delivery schedules and move-in sequencing

Murphy Moving & Storage recommends coordinating these details early, especially for households managing multiple deadlines.

The latest Census figures do not establish how many Americans will move in 2027. They do, however, provide a useful benchmark for understanding how relocation behavior has changed.

For moving companies, real estate professionals, and homeowners, migration data offers a reminder that relocation demand must be evaluated by geography, distance, and household circumstances rather than national totals alone.

According to historical findings in the Census Bureau's survey of moving motivators, housing-related and family-related reasons continue to drive the majority of domestic moves.

Murphy Moving & Storage continues to serve households across New York and Connecticut with moving and storage planning built around each move's distance and circumstances.