MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 2:51 am - Brands such as Benetton, Belstaff, Everlane, Mexx, Forever New and Quay Australia, and manufacturers such as Aquarelle, InQube and EAM Maliban, run on WFX's cloud platform

WFX (World Fashion Exchange), a provider of cloud-based software for the fashion, apparel and textile industries, is seeing growing adoption among large apparel manufacturers and international fashion businesses. More than 55,000 users at over 1,000 fashion businesses in 50+ countries now use WFX to design, source, produce and trace their products.

The rise reflects a shift in the industry. Brands and manufacturers are replacing spreadsheets, email chains and disconnected legacy systems with one connected platform that links product development, suppliers and the factory floor.

Trusted by leading brands and manufacturers worldwide

WFX's customers include fashion brands, retailers and large-scale manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South Asia. Among them:

. International fashion brands: Benetton, Belstaff, Everlane, Mexx, Skims, ME+EM, OKA, Clare V., Sarah Flint, Gorjana, OAK + FORT and Vermont Teddy Bear.

. Asia-Pacific brands: Forever New, Quay Australia, Showpo, ELK and Spell.

. Sports and performance brands: Shimano, Compressport and Feetures.

. Large apparel manufacturers and exporters: Aquarelle, Asmara, InQube, Indochine, EAM Maliban, Classic Fashion, Texport, Bhartiya Fashion, Crossline, Phong Phu and SQ.

These businesses use WFX across the full product journey. Brands use WFX Fashion PLM to manage design, tech packs, costing and supplier collaboration. Manufacturers use WFX Apparel ERP, Smart Factory MES and AI-powered production planning to run orders, materials and shop-floor operations in real time.

Results from customer deployments show the impact. United Colors of Benetton India, which runs more than 600 stores in over 120 cities, uses WFX to manage more than 100 vendors. The brand reports a 35% reduction in product lead times and a 90% cut in communication overhead, thanks to automated data flow and fewer manual vendor follow-ups. Benetton also runs WFX alongside SAP with two-way data sync.

WFX has also been chosen for larger group-wide rollouts. Its PLM implementation at Mexx forms part of a wider partnership with the RNF Group.

What customers say

Customers point to ease of use and tighter supplier collaboration as the main reasons they chose WFX.

"WFX is user-friendly and easy to use, unlike complex applications."

- Yogendra Jadon, Technical Development Manager, United Colors of Benetton India

Jadon adds that WFX has streamlined Benetton's internal and external communication and improved collaboration with its suppliers.

"WFX PLM helped us refine some of our own processes and streamline the product lifecycle..."

- Lekshmi Sudha, Senior Manager, IT Business Systems, Quay Australia

For the Australian eyewear brand, WFX PLM also sharpened its go-to-market strategy.

Editor's note: both quotes appear on worldfashionexchange. Check the full wording against the site, or with the customers, before release.

A platform built for the whole fashion value chain

"Global brands and large manufacturers need one source of truth from the first sketch to the final shipment. The trust that businesses such as Benetton, Belstaff and Aquarelle place in WFX shows that fashion is ready to move off spreadsheets and disconnected systems. We will keep investing in AI to help our customers plan better, move faster and source more responsibly."

- NIhar Gogoi, Assistant Marketing Manager, WFX

The WFX suite covers:

. Fashion PLM for design, development, costing and supplier collaboration

. Apparel ERP and Textile ERP for orders, materials, inventory and finance

. Smart Factory MES for real-time shop-floor tracking

. AI-powered Production Planning (PPC) for capacity and line planning

. Virtual Showroom for digital wholesale selling

. Traceability and Sustainability software for supply-chain transparency and compliance

. Integrations with ERPs such as Oracle NetSuite and SAP

About WFX

WFX (World Fashion Exchange) is a global provider of cloud-based software for fashion, apparel, textile and home-furnishing businesses. Founded in 2000 by a team that ran its own fashion brand and manufacturing business, WFX was among the first companies to bring true cloud software to the fashion industry. Today more than 55,000 users at over 1,000 fashion businesses in 50+ countries rely on WFX. The company has offices in the USA, the United Kingdom, India and Vietnam. Learn more at