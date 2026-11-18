MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 3:02 am - Online Legal India is a business compliance platform that helps eligible entities understand GST registration, eligibility, fees and the online application process, making it easier to navigate GST requirements and manage essential tax formalities.

Kolkata, India: Businesses in India must follow certain criteria to be registered under GST. After registration is completed, each business will be assigned a 15-digit GSTIN. If you have a retail business, provide services, sell goods online or have a manufacturing unit, it is useful to understand what GST registration requirements apply to your business.

Who Is Required to Apply for GST Registration?

Depending on the type of business you have, the total turnover in a financial year and the state in which you are based, different rules may apply. For businesses providing goods, the threshold in most states is Rs. 40 Lakhs, whereas for services, it is Rs.20 Lakhs. However, reduced thresholds and exemptions apply in some cases.

Certain businesses are required to be registered regardless of their turnover. These businesses include suppliers of goods/services between states, non-resident taxable persons and others specified under mandatory registration.

How to Apply for GST Registration Online

To register on the GST Portal to apply for a GSTIN, follow these steps:

Go to the GST portal and click on Services > Registration > New Registration

Fill in your business PAN, Name, State, Email Address and Mobile Number

Verify the information provided by entering the OTP, and obtain a Temporary Reference Number (TRN)

Fill in the necessary information of the business using this TRN

Verify the application as per the instructions

On successful submission, you will be given an Application Reference Number (ARN)

Once the application has been verified and approved by the tax authorities, you will get a GSTIN and registration certificate.

GST Registration Fees and Other Costs

There is no cost for applying for standard GST registration on the government site. However, depending on the provider and package you choose, there may be separate costs for assistance if you opt for professional guidance on GST registration services.

You should check what services are offered and at what cost.

Why Is a GST Number Important?

Having a valid GST number means your registered business can issue compliant GST invoices, claim the right Input Tax Credit and pay any required tax. It will also mean that you can perform business activities between states and improve transparency in commercial dealings.

If you are looking to register for GST, you can either apply online or seek professional help. Online Legal India makes sure you get your GST registration completed seamlessly. They ensure you select the correct category to register under, and give accurate information.