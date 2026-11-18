MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 4:26 am - MK Dental Excellence in Cincinnati now offers Cherry "Treat Now, Pay Later" financing for All-on-4 dental implants, with 3 to 24 monthly payments. Book online or call (513) 271-5800 to schedule a consultation.

MK Dental Excellence, a trusted Cincinnati dental practice led by Dr. Manju Kejriwal, DDS, FICOI, is helping more patients restore their smiles by offering flexible payment plans for All-on-4® dental implants in Cincinnati. Through its“Treat Now, Pay Later” program with Cherry, patients can prequalify online and spread the cost of treatment over monthly payments. Plans are available at 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 months.

The cost of treatment is one of the main reasons people delay replacing missing teeth. The practice, located at 8784 Montgomery Rd #101, is addressing that barrier for patients from Montgomery, Kenwood, Madeira, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Deer Park, Blue Ash and surrounding communities.

What Is All-on-4® and Who Is It For?

The All-on-4® method uses four strategically placed implants to support a full-arch denture that stays securely in place. It is designed for patients with missing teeth or problems with traditional dentures, such as slipping or discomfort when eating and speaking. Patients leave the procedure with a temporary, fixed full-arch denture on the same day. After several months of healing, a custom permanent denture is attached to the implants.

Using computer-guided treatment, Dr. Kejriwal can often identify areas of strong bone without the need for bone grafting. That can help reduce recovery time and avoid added costs. The implants also help preserve the jawbone by giving existing bone something to anchor to.

Flexible Payments for Dental Implants in Cincinnati

Patients considering dental implants in Cincinnati can prequalify with Cherry before their consultation. According to the practice, the process involves no paperwork and no hard credit check. Approval and payment terms depend on the individual applicant. Patients with questions about the procedure can also read the practice's dental implants FAQs.

“[QUOTE FOR DR. KEJRIWAL'S APPROVAL: e.g., Many of our patients have waited years to replace missing teeth because the cost felt out of reach. Flexible payment options let them start treatment sooner and get back to eating, speaking and smiling with confidence.]” said Dr. Manju Kejriwal.

Schedule a Consultation

MK Dental Excellence is accepting new patients of all ages. Patients can book online or call (513) 271-5800. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Friday 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and Saturday by appointment.

About MK Dental Excellence

MK Dental Excellence is a Cincinnati dental practice founded by Dr. Manju Kejriwal in 1994. The practice offers dental implants, Invisalign®, cosmetic and family dentistry, and same-day emergency appointments. The team speaks English, Spanish, Hindi and Punjabi.