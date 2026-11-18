MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 4:33 am - Get a detailed report on the most in-demand jobs in Australia

As Australia accelerates investment across national infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, and digital transformation, addressing persistent workforce shortages remains a top priority for employers and state governments. Drawing on labour market data from Jobs and Skills Australia and recent industry hiring projections, CDR Australia (also known as CDRAustralia) has compiled a strategic overview of the 'Top 5 Most In-Demand Jobs in Australia', offering a clear roadmap for domestic job seekers and international skilled migrants.

With critical skills gaps persisting across engineering, healthcare, technology, skilled trades, and education, qualified candidates in these sectors are positioned for strong salary growth and priority skilled migration pathways-including the Subclass 189, 190, 491, and Skills in Demand (Subclass 482) visas.

Australia's Top 5 High-Demand Career Pathways

1. Civil Engineers & Construction Project Managers

Typical Salary: AUD $85,000 – $130,000+ (up to $220,000 for senior project managers)

Key Sectors: Civil Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Housing, Transport

Why it's in demand: Major government infrastructure initiatives (such as the "Big Build"), residential housing targets, and Australia's transition toward net-zero energy grids are driving record demand for engineering talent. Civil, Electrical, Structural, and Renewable Energy/Grid Connection Engineers, alongside experienced Construction Project Managers, remain top recruitment priorities nationwide.

2. Registered Nurses & Healthcare Professionals

Typical Salary: AUD $65,000 – $120,000+

Key Sectors: Hospitals, Aged Care, Mental Health, Community Health

Why it's in demand: An aging population and sustained expansion of public, private, and aged-care services have created an acute nationwide shortage of medical staff. Registered Nurses-alongside General Practitioners, Physiotherapists, and Occupational Therapists-continue to see strong employment growth and priority processing under Australia's skilled migration programs.

3. Software Developers, AI & Cybersecurity Specialists

Typical Salary: AUD $110,000 – $160,000+

Key Sectors: Enterprise IT, Finance, Cloud Infrastructure, Technology

Why it's in demand: Rapid enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and heightened data-protection regulations have intensified demand for mid-to-senior tech talent. Organizations across major Australian cities urgently need AI Engineers, Software and Applications Programmers, ICT Business Analysts, and Cybersecurity Specialists to secure and scale digital operations.

4. Electricians & Skilled Trade Professionals

Typical Salary: AUD $75,000 – $130,000+

Key Sectors: Residential & Commercial Construction, Mining, Clean Energy

Why it's in demand: A critical shortage of licensed tradespeople is affecting residential builds, commercial fit-outs, mining operations, and Australia's transition to solar, wind, and battery energy systems. Electricians, Commissioning Technicians, and Engineering Technicians are in high demand across both metropolitan centers and regional growth corridors.

5. Early Childhood & Secondary School Teachers

Typical Salary: AUD $65,000 – $95,000+

Key Sectors: Childcare Centers, Public & Private Schools

Why it's in demand: Population growth and widespread educator shortages have placed qualified teachers firmly on Australia's priority skills lists. Early Childhood Educators and specialized Secondary Teachers-particularly in STEM and Special Education-are actively sought across metropolitan and regional school networks through both federal and state nomination pathways.

"Australia's evolving economy presents unprecedented opportunities for skilled professionals, especially engineers and technical specialists looking to build long-term careers," said a CDR Australia spokesperson. "Understanding where the sharpest skills gaps lie-and preparing the right technical documentation and skills assessments early-gives candidates a decisive advantage in Australia's competitive job and migration landscape."

CDR Australia (CDRAustralia) is a dedicated career and Competency Demonstration Report (CDR) advisory platform that helps engineers and skilled professionals navigate Engineers Australia skills assessments and Australian career pathways.

For more updates, industry insights, and expert guidance on Australian skilled migration and engineering career pathways, visit CDR Australia or connect with our advisory team today.