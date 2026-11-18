MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 4:36 am - Sunroko Power Co., Limited announces the launch of the Solis Hybrid Inverter and offers buyers guidance on system compatibility, battery selection, backup expectations, and installation planning.

Sunroko Power Co., Limited today announced the launch of the Solis Hybrid Inverter, adding a hybrid inverter option to its product offering for customers and project partners assessing solar energy systems. The launch comes as more homeowners and businesses consider how solar generation, battery storage, and grid electricity can work together.

A hybrid inverter may coordinate electricity from solar panels, a battery, and the utility grid, depending on its design and configuration. However, capabilities differ between models and markets. Therefore, buyers should review the specifications for the exact product they are considering rather than assuming that every hybrid inverter offers the same battery compatibility, monitoring functions, or backup-power features.

“Choosing an inverter should begin with the needs of the project, not with a single headline specification,” said Lucas, spokesperson for Sunroko Power Co., Limited.“With the launch of the Solis Hybrid Inverter, we want to help buyers understand what to check-from solar and battery compatibility to installation requirements-so they can make a decision that suits their system.”

A Hybrid Inverter's Role in a Solar System

Solar panels produce direct current (DC) electricity, while most home and business electrical systems use alternating current (AC). An inverter converts the electricity into a form that can be used by compatible electrical equipment. A hybrid inverter may also manage the flow of energy between solar panels, a battery, the grid, and selected loads.

The precise functions depend on the inverter model and the way the full system is designed. For example, some systems can store surplus solar electricity in a compatible battery for later use. Other configurations may include a backup function for selected circuits when the grid is unavailable. These capabilities should be confirmed for the particular model and installation; they should not be assumed based on the word“hybrid” alone.

Sunroko Power Co., Limited is introducing the Solis Hybrid Inverter as an option for buyers considering a hybrid system. Since specific ratings, supported batteries, operating modes, accessories, and approvals can vary, the company encourages customers to obtain current product documentation before making a purchase or finalizing a system design.

What Buyers Should Consider

1. Start With the Project's Energy Needs

Before selecting an inverter, buyers should identify what they want the solar system to do. A household may want to use more of its solar electricity after sunset, while a business may be focused on its daytime demand or on particular operational requirements. Another customer may be interested in backup power for essential equipment.

These priorities influence the size and configuration of the system. Buyers should consider their electricity use, peak demand, expected solar generation, roof or site conditions, and whether they plan to install a battery. In addition, they should consider possible future changes, such as expanding the solar array or adding an electric-vehicle charger.

A clear list of project requirements helps installers and suppliers assess whether a given inverter is suitable. It also makes it easier to compare different proposals on an equal basis. Rather than beginning with a product's advertised capacity, buyers can first define the loads and operating goals the system must support.

2. Check Compatibility With the Solar Array

A hybrid inverter must match the electrical characteristics of the solar panels and the way those panels are arranged. Relevant specifications may include the inverter's DC input voltage range, maximum input current, power limits, and the number and configuration of maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs.

MPPT enables an inverter to manage the operating point of the solar array as sunlight and panel conditions change. The number of MPPT inputs can matter when panels are installed in different orientations or experience different levels of shading. However, the best configuration depends on the specific roof or site layout.

Accordingly, buyers should ask an installer to check the inverter datasheet against the proposed array design. This review can help confirm that the panels, string configuration, and inverter operate within the manufacturer's stated limits. A qualified system designer should also account for expected site conditions and applicable installation requirements.

3. Confirm Battery Compatibility

Battery compatibility is a central consideration for a hybrid system. Inverters may support particular battery models, voltage ranges, communication protocols, and installation arrangements. A battery should not be considered compatible simply because its capacity appears suitable.

Buyers should request the current list of supported batteries for the exact inverter model. They should also ask how the inverter communicates with the battery-management system, what charge and discharge limits apply, and whether there are restrictions on the number or arrangement of battery units. These details can affect the performance and operation of the complete system.

Furthermore, it is useful to distinguish battery capacity from battery power. Capacity describes how much energy a battery can store, while power relates to how quickly energy can be delivered or accepted. Both values matter when planning how the system will serve household or business loads.

Customers considering a battery at a later date should ask whether the proposed inverter configuration supports future storage installation. Requirements can differ between models. Therefore, it is best to obtain written, model-specific information before relying on a future expansion plan.

4. Understand Backup-Power Limitations

Some buyers expect a hybrid inverter to supply electricity automatically whenever the grid fails. In practice, backup operation depends on the exact inverter, battery, system design, local rules, and installation configuration. A grid-connected solar system may shut down during an outage unless it has a specifically designed and approved backup arrangement.

Even when backup capability is supported, the system may serve only selected circuits. The amount of power available can depend on the inverter's output, the battery's capacity and power rating, and the demands of connected equipment. Appliances with motors or high starting loads may require particular consideration.

Before purchasing, buyers should ask which circuits can be backed up, what additional equipment may be required, and how the system behaves when the grid is unavailable. In addition, they should confirm that backup operation complies with local electrical and utility requirements. A qualified installer can help explain what the proposed setup will and will not support.

5. Review Local Requirements and Safety Information

Grid connection and electrical requirements vary across regions and utilities. Consequently, buyers should verify that the exact inverter model is suitable for the intended market and installation. They should request current compliance and safety documents and confirm that those documents apply to the model number being considered.

Installation manuals, wiring diagrams, commissioning instructions, and safety notices are also important. Clear documentation helps installers understand the product's limits and complete the work according to the manufacturer's instructions and applicable regulations. However, having documentation does not replace the need for a qualified professional to assess and install the system.

For this reason, buyers should check local permitting, utility approval, and interconnection requirements early in the planning process. Confirming these points before equipment is selected can help prevent avoidable changes later.