Top 10 Best Scalp Treatment Clinics In Bangkok
A healthy scalp is important for maintaining strong and healthy hair. Problems such as dandruff, itchy scalp, excess oil, dryness, hair thinning, and hair fall can affect both men and women. If these problems are not managed properly, they may affect overall hair health.
Bangkok, Thailand, has several clinics and scalp care centres that offer different treatments for scalp health and hair restoration. These include scalp detox, PRP therapy, GFC treatment, hair loss treatments, and specialised hair care programmes.
If you are searching for the best scalp treatment in Bangkok, Thailand, choosing the right clinic is important. You should consider the treatment options, medical team, experience, and individual care provided by the clinic.
Here is a list of the top 10 scalp treatment clinics and centres in Bangkok.
1. DHI Thailand
DHI Thailand is one of the clinics to consider when looking for professional scalp and hair restoration treatments in Bangkok. It is part of DHI Global Medical Group and specialises in hair restoration using the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique.
The clinic offers hair restoration services and non-surgical hair treatments for people experiencing hair thinning and hair loss.
DHI Thailand focuses on personalised treatment planning based on each patient's hair condition and scalp needs.
Key services include:
Hair loss assessment
PRP treatment
Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC) treatment
DHI hair transplantation
Hair restoration for men and women
People looking for professional hair and scalp care can consult DHI Thailand to understand the available treatment options.
2. Rootform Clinic
Rootform Clinic is a specialised hair and scalp clinic located in the Ari area of Bangkok. It provides services for people dealing with dandruff, oily scalp, seborrheic dermatitis, and hair loss.
The clinic focuses on scalp examination and personalised treatment planning. Its services include scalp imaging and different hair and scalp treatment programmes.
Key services include:
Scalp examination
Hair loss assessment
Scalp care programmes
Hair follicle stimulation treatments
3. Tarinee Hair Clinic
Tarinee Hair Clinic provides hair restoration and non-surgical hair loss treatments in Bangkok. The clinic offers treatment options for people experiencing thinning hair, pattern baldness, and other hair-related concerns.
Its treatment options include PRP, PRF, and low-level laser therapy (LLLT), depending on the patient's condition.
Key services include:
Hair loss treatment
PRP treatment
PRF treatment
Low-level laser therapy
Hair transplantation
4. CYL Scalp Salon Bangkok
CYL Scalp Salon is a specialised scalp care centre in the Phrom Phong area. It offers customised scalp treatments for people who want to improve scalp cleanliness and manage common scalp concerns.
The centre uses scalp analysis and specialised products to create treatment plans based on individual scalp conditions.
Key services include:
Scalp detox
Oily scalp treatment
Anti-dandruff treatment
Scalp cleansing
Hair and scalp nourishment
5. Bee Choo Siam Square
Bee Choo Siam Square offers herbal hair and scalp treatments in Bangkok. Its treatments focus on common concerns such as dandruff, oily scalp, itchy scalp, and hair fall.
The centre uses herbal products as part of its scalp care programmes.
Key services include:
Herbal scalp treatment
Hair fall care
Dandruff treatment
Oily scalp treatment
Damaged hair treatment
6. BEQ Hair Center
BEQ Hair Center is a hair restoration centre in the Silom area of Bangkok. It provides surgical and non-surgical treatments for people experiencing hair loss and thinning hair.
The centre offers different treatment options based on individual hair conditions and restoration goals.
Key services include:
Hair loss treatment
PRP and regenerative hair treatments
Low-level laser therapy
Hair transplantation
Scalp and hair assessment
7. Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center
Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center provides medical hair care and restoration services in Bangkok. It focuses on diagnosing hair loss and scalp concerns and recommending suitable treatment options.
The centre offers both surgical and non-surgical approaches for people experiencing thinning hair and hair loss.
Key services include:
Hair loss consultation
Scalp assessment
Hair restoration treatments
Hair transplantation
Treatment for thinning hair
8. Head Feel Good
Head Feel Good is a head spa and scalp care centre located in central Bangkok. It offers treatments for people who want scalp cleansing, hair care, and relaxation.
Its services include scalp massage, cleansing, and specialised hair and scalp treatments.
Key services include:
Scalp cleansing
Scalp massage
Mineral mud scalp treatment
Hair nourishment
Japanese nano-ion hair care
9. Siesta Head Spa
Siesta Head Spa offers professional head spa and scalp care services in Bangkok. It provides treatments that combine scalp cleansing, massage, and hair nourishment.
The centre is suitable for people looking for a relaxing scalp care experience.
Key services include:
Scalp detox
Head spa treatments
Scalp massage
Hair nourishment
Scalp and hair booster treatments
10. 3M HairTransplant by Masterpiece Hospital
3M HairTransplant by Masterpiece Hospital is a hair restoration centre in Bangkok. It provides hair transplantation and related hair restoration services for people experiencing hair thinning and baldness.
The centre is an option for people who want to explore medical hair restoration.
Key services include:
Hair transplantation
Hair restoration consultation
Hair loss solutions
Hairline restoration
Post-treatment care
How to Choose the Best Scalp Treatment Clinic in Bangkok?
Before selecting a scalp treatment clinic, consider the following factors:
1. Identify Your Scalp Problem: Understand whether you have dandruff, an itchy scalp, excess oil, dryness, or hair thinning. Different problems require different treatments.
2. Check the Treatment Options: Look for clinics that offer suitable treatments based on your scalp condition.
3. Consult Experienced Professionals: Choose a clinic with qualified medical professionals for diagnosing and treating scalp and hair loss conditions.
4. Look at Patient Reviews: Check patient feedback and genuine treatment results before making a decision.
5. Choose Personalised Treatment: Every scalp condition is different. A good clinic should assess your scalp and recommend a treatment plan based on your needs.
Conclusion
Bangkok offers several options for people looking for scalp treatment and hair restoration services. From herbal scalp care and scalp detox to PRP, GFC, and medical hair loss treatments, patients can explore different solutions based on their concerns.
Among these options, DHI Thailand is our first choice for people looking for professional hair restoration and medical hair loss treatment in Bangkok. Its focus on DHI hair transplantation and personalised hair restoration services makes it an option worth considering.
Before starting any treatment, consult a qualified professional to understand your scalp condition and choose the most suitable treatment.
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