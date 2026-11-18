MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 5:44 am - Zayda, an AI-native CRM made in the UAE, has launched a free-forever core plan with unlimited users, pipelines and records, plus AI lead response by email and WhatsApp, so small teams can manage leads at $0 with no credit card.

Dubai, UAE - November 18, 2026 - Zayda (), an AI-native sales CRM made in the UAE, today announced that its core CRM is free forever, with unlimited users, unlimited pipelines and unlimited records. Zayda positions itself as the first truly free AI CRM, built for small businesses, agencies, freelancers and sales teams that have outgrown spreadsheets but do not want to pay per seat.

Most CRM platforms charge by the user and reserve AI and automation for their most expensive tiers. Zayda takes the opposite approach: the core product costs nothing, and teams pay only if they choose optional add-ons.

AI that answers new leads in seconds

At the centre of Zayda is AI lead response. When a new lead arrives, Zayda can contact them by email and WhatsApp, with optional SMS and AI phone calls, and then hand the conversation to a sales rep. Businesses set the tone, script and hand-off rules, and the AI follows them. Zayda says leads can be answered in under nine seconds.

What the free plan includes

- Unlimited users, pipelines and records

- Contacts, deals and activity tracking

- Email and WhatsApp lead response

- Roles, permissions and team visibility controls

- Standard reports and dashboards

- Slack, Gmail and Google Calendar integrations

- iOS and Android mobile apps

Optional paid add-ons include an AI call agent, SMS auto-response, meeting summaries, advanced automations, custom dashboards and open API access. Add-ons can be cancelled at any time.

Built to be simple to adopt

Zayda organises work into five areas: leads, pipelines, activity, team and reporting. Teams can import data from Pipedrive, Bigin, other CRMs and spreadsheets, and Zayda offers free migration help. The platform integrates with tools including Gmail, WhatsApp, Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, Stripe, Zapier and Google Sheets, and offers industry setups for real estate, recruitment, insurance, legal, education and ecommerce.

Availability

Zayda is available now. Businesses can create a free account at No credit card is required.

About Zayda

Zayda is a CRM and AI lead-response platform for small businesses and growing sales teams, made in the UAE. It combines lead management, sales pipelines, communication tools, automation and reporting in one dashboard, with a free core plan that has no user limits. Learn more at.