EU Official Says Ukraine Peace Deal Must Include Guarantees Against Future Russian Attacks
(MENAFN) Any agreement aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine must provide firm security guarantees to prevent Moscow from rebuilding its military capabilities and launching another offensive, European External Action Service Secretary-General Kajsa Ollongren said Wednesday.
"Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy," Ollongren said during the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels, delivering remarks on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"Russia's historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee," she added.
Ollongren welcomed renewed diplomatic initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end but emphasized that any peace settlement must contain effective measures to prevent further Russian military action.
"We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don't want to see the same happening again," she said.
She referred to previous international arrangements, particularly the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for assurances regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ollongren also highlighted the Minsk agreements, arguing that Russia continued shelling Ukrainian territory within hours of their signing and subsequently captured thousands of square kilometers beyond the agreed cease-fire boundaries.
She reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting the International Criminal Court and efforts to establish a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
The EU official further stressed the need to hold those responsible for breaches of international law accountable, warning that states violating the principles of the UN Charter must face consequences.
"Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy," Ollongren said during the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels, delivering remarks on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"Russia's historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee," she added.
Ollongren welcomed renewed diplomatic initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end but emphasized that any peace settlement must contain effective measures to prevent further Russian military action.
"We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don't want to see the same happening again," she said.
She referred to previous international arrangements, particularly the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in return for assurances regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ollongren also highlighted the Minsk agreements, arguing that Russia continued shelling Ukrainian territory within hours of their signing and subsequently captured thousands of square kilometers beyond the agreed cease-fire boundaries.
She reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting the International Criminal Court and efforts to establish a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
The EU official further stressed the need to hold those responsible for breaches of international law accountable, warning that states violating the principles of the UN Charter must face consequences.
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