Beyond Tourist Attractions: How Venue-Based Shared Charging Can Support Everyday Convenience

As smartphones are used for payments, navigation, communication and entertainment, convenient charging can be relevant in many everyday venues-not only at airports and tourist attractions. Businesses may consider shared power bank services for shopping malls, restaurants, cafés, hotels, offices, event venues and transportation hubs.

For operators, the question is not simply where to place a station. It is how to make charging easy to find, simple to use and manageable for the venue team. A venue-based pilot can help businesses evaluate the user journey and operating requirements before expanding to additional locations.

Start With the Venue, Not the Equipment

Every venue has a different visitor pattern. A hotel lobby may see steady activity throughout the day, while a restaurant or entertainment venue may have stronger evening traffic. A transport hub may need to plan for commuter and traveler peaks.

Before selecting a station, operators should review:



visitor volume and peak traffic periods;

average dwell time and likely charging occasions;

available installation space and power access;

visibility from entrances, counters and service areas; staff responsibilities for routine checks and customer support.

Businesses can compare SOUDIAN charging station solutions and shared power bank products according to the venue, user demand and deployment plan.

Match Capacity With the Deployment Plan

A station with too few slots may not provide enough available power banks during busy periods. A station that is too large may occupy valuable space before demand has been validated. A practical starting point is to estimate peak demand, observe actual usage and leave room for measured expansion.

SOUDIAN's public charging station page lists 6-, 8-, 12- and 32-slot station configurations. Its public power bank page lists 7,500mAh and 10,000mAh options. The appropriate configuration should be confirmed according to the venue, operating model, target market and final product specification.

Make the Station Easy to Find and Easy to Use

Placement can affect whether users notice a shared charging service. A station should be visible without obstructing customer flow, and instructions should be clear for first-time users. In international venues, users may also expect familiar language, currency and payment displays.

Possible placement points include:



hotel reception and lobby areas;

restaurant entrances or cashier counters;

mall common areas and visitor service desks;

event registration and waiting areas; office reception zones and transport hubs.

The SOUDIAN User Experience page describes rental through the SOUDIAN App, a mobile browser and WeChat or Alipay mini programs. The page also says that the service supports 30+ local and global payment methods. The available options should be confirmed for the specific market and project.

Connect Hardware With Daily Operations

A charging network requires an operating routine after installation. Operators should define how the venue team will check station availability, handle returned or damaged power banks, respond to payment questions and escalate customer-support issues.

For multi-location projects, businesses should ask whether the selected platform supports station monitoring, transaction records, device status, merchant management and operational reporting. SOUDIAN's public Products page describes multi-payment channels, multi-language and multi-currency support, and multi-dimensional data analysis. The exact functions and access rights should be confirmed during project planning.

Grow From One Location to a Local Network

A single station can be used as a pilot. If the pilot produces useful operating data, the operator can compare locations, refine station placement and decide whether additional venues are appropriate.

For businesses evaluating different deployment models, the SOUDIAN Case Studies page presents examples from Thailand, Dubai, Turkey, Vietnam and China. Case-study results are market-specific and should not be treated as a guarantee for a new project.

Conclusion

Shared charging projects involve more than hardware availability. Venue selection, station capacity, visibility, payment convenience and daily management all shape the user experience and the operator's workload.

Businesses planning a pilot can visit the SOUDIAN Partnership page or contact SOUDIAN to discuss the venue, deployment model and project requirements.

About Us

SOUDIAN is the global brand of Zhumang Technology Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese manufacturer and operator of intelligent infrastructure for public spaces own well-known brands including SOUDIAN and JIEDIAN.