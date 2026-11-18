MENAFN - GetNews) "AI Visibility Overview in ThriveStack citedby. Sample data for a made-up brand, YourBank."AI Search visibility tools for retail banking is a ThriveStack citedby solution that show which banks AI engines name on savings, mortgage and card prompts, which sources they cite, and which fixes to make by priority.

SEATTLE, Wash. - Nov. 18, 2026 - AI visibility tools for retail banking, a ThriveStack cited by solution now available, measure which institutions ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity name on savings, mortgage and card prompts for bank marketing teams, and fix the gaps.

AI Visibility Overview for retail banks in ThriveStack cited by. Sample data for a made-up brand, YourBank.

TD Bank surveyed 2,504 US adults on Feb. 18 to 25, 2026 and found that 55% use AI to help with financial decisions. TD's 2025 report found 10% using AI for personal finances. Among Gen Z in the 2026 survey, the share was 77%.

TD Bank data on AI use in financial decisions.

“People now ask AI which bank to trust with their savings before they visit a branch or a website. The answer names a few banks and cites a few sources. ThriveStack cited by shows you whether yours is one of them.” said Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder, ThriveStack.

ThriveStack cited by runs rate, fee and product prompts for each product line across 10+ AI engines. It shows which banks are named, which sources the engines cite and which pages on the bank's own site need work, customer and prospects sentiment on social media, journals and other earned media, and the SEO/AEO teams to fix the issues on a priority schedule.

Teams start with a visibility audit. They can compare their bank with peers by engine and product line, because the same bank can be named differently on different engines.

AI visibility tools for retail banking are available now in ThriveStack cited by. Banks can run an audit on their own products at thrivestack/citedby/for/retail-banking.

About ThriveStack cited by:

ThriveStack cited by is an AI visibility tool for brands and agencies. It measures citation gaps across 10+ AI engines, fixes them and attributes revenue to AI search. Teams use it to audit how AI assistants describe their brand, track prompts and competitors, and tie AI citations to revenue. Learn more at thrivestack/citedby.

About ThriveStack:

ThriveStack is a dual-engine B2B growth platform. ThriveStack cited by improves AI search visibility to capture pipeline. ThriveStack Revenue Intelligence uses CRM, product and billing data to prevent churn and drive expansion. Founder and CEO Gururaj Pandurangi is ex-Microsoft, Oracle and Zscaler.