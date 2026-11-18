MENAFN - GetNews) "Plaith runs Facebook and Instagram advertising for small businesses and service providers. A 6-person marketing team works with the Plaithy Engine, and every ad runs in the customer's own Meta ad account."Plaith pairs a 6-person marketing team with the Plaithy Engine to run Facebook and Instagram ads in the customer's own Meta ad account, from $30 a day.

PAPHOS, Cyprus - Nov. 18, 2026 - Plaith offers small businesses and service providers managed Facebook and Instagram advertising from $30 a day. The service is built for owners who want enquiries from social media ads but have no time to learn Ads Manager, write ad copy or produce videos themselves.

How the service works

The customer describes their offer in an onboarding of about ten minutes. Plaith's team and the Plaithy Engine turn that offer into image and video ads, place them in the customer's own Meta ad account and test variations against each other. What works gets more budget, and what does not is replaced. Customers receive a weekly report with their enquiries.

The Plaithy Engine is independent of any single AI model and works with all leading models. People on the Plaith team decide what goes live.

The ad account and the budget stay with the customer

The Meta ad account and its payments remain in the customer's name. Plaith receives partner access only, so owners see every ad dollar and keep the account history if they ever change provider. The ad budget is paid directly to Meta and is not routed through Plaith.

Published prices



Start: $899 a month, with 4 new videos every month

Growth: $1,699 a month, with 12 new videos every month

Scale: $5,599 a month, with 40 new videos every month

One-time setup: $1,699 as an introductory price, regularly $2,249 Management fee on actual ad spend: 10% on the first $2,250, 8% on the portion up to $5,500 and 6% above that

Monthly plans can be cancelled with seven days' notice to the end of the service month. 6-month and 12-month terms come with a discount.

Optional Growth Hack

With the Growth Hack, Plaith adds ad credit on top of the customer's own budget. In one example, $5,000 from the customer plus $7,000 from Plaith becomes $12,000 in ad spend over 24 months. The management fee applies to this spend in the same way. Every plan works without the Growth Hack.

Plaith does not promise a fixed number of enquiries or sales. Results depend on the offer, the market and the budget.

Book a call

Business owners can book a free 15-minute call at cal/daniel-h/plaith-demo-en or see all plans at plaith/en/booking.

About Plaith

Plaith provides managed Facebook and Instagram advertising for small businesses and service providers. A 6-person marketing team covering strategy, media buying, copywriting, design, video and analysis works with the Plaithy Engine, which creates and tests image and video ads in the customer's own Meta ad account. Plaith is hosted in the EU and works in line with the GDPR. The contract partner is Canvena Ltd, Cyprus.

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