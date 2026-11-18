MENAFN - GetNews)"Personalised Christmas Gifts for Dad: Inkifi Announces Photo Gifts From Walnut Desk Calendars to Photo Books"Personalised Christmas gifts for Dad are available from Inkifi now, from walnut desk calendars to photo books of his team, his trips and his family, made from family photos and printed in the UK.

Altrincham, United Kingdom - Nov. 18, 2026 - Personalised Christmas gifts for Dad are available from Inkifi, the UK-based premium photo printing brand, in a new collection of Christmas presents for dads, new dads and grandads. The range is aimed at the dad who says he wants nothing, with gifts built around the moments a family has shared rather than another gadget.

"Dads always say they don't want anything, and then they keep the photo book on the shelf for years," said Paul Mosley, Founder of Inkifi. "The Walnut Photo Calendar sits on his desk all year, so every month there's a new reminder of the family."

Photography channel Pictures of Mind compared Inkifi with Photobox and Papier, with reviewer Edward Thompson concluding that "Inkifi is the best printed photo book maker in the market today". People of Print also included Inkifi in its guide to the best UK photo book companies, and wedding directories Rock n Roll Bride and Tie The Knot have named Inkifi their top pick for UK wedding photo albums.

Christmas Presents for the Dad Who Says He Wants Nothing

Dads can be the hardest people to buy for at Christmas, and gifts such as socks and gadgets are quickly forgotten. A personalised photo gift is one thing a dad who has everything does not already own: his own memories, printed and bound.

A Walnut Photo Calendar for Dad's Desk

Inkifi's Walnut Photo Calendar holds twelve photos on a stylish walnut clipboard and stand, and the Wooden Calendar offers a lighter finish. Both are part of Inkifi's 2027 photo calendars, which can start from any month.

Photo Books of His Team, His Trips and His Hobbies

Inkifi's hardcover photo books and the signature layflat photo album suit a season following his football team, years of golf or fishing trips, or a family road trip. The Caption Photo Book pairs each photo with dates, scores or the story behind it, and framed prints suit a study, office or garage.

Christmas Gifts for New Dads and Grandads

For a new dad's first Christmas, a photo book of the baby's first months makes a keepsake he will keep for years. For grandads, a photo book or calendar of the grandchildren works just as well. Smaller stocking fillers include the Mini Print Frame and Photostrips.

Christmas Delivery Dates for Gifts for Dad

For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, desktop calendars, prints and frames must be ordered by 16 December, and photo books by 18 December. The Next Day Photo Book can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout. Dates are subject to change. Inkifi never includes prices in the parcel, so gifts can be sent straight to Dad, and anyone who misses the last date can send Inkifi gift credit, which is emailed instantly.

The full range of personalised Christmas gifts for Dad is available at, part of Inkifi's 2026 Christmas personalised photo gifts collection.

FAQs:

What is a good personalised Christmas gift for Dad?

A Walnut Photo Calendar with his favourite photos,, a photo book of a shared hobby such as football or golf, or a framed print for his study.

What to buy a dad who says he wants nothing?

A personalised photo gift. His family memories, printed and bound, are something he cannot buy for himself.

What to get a dad who buys everything he wants?

Something he cannot buy for himself: a photo book of the trips and matches you have shared, or a Walnut Photo Calendar with his favourite family photos. Each is made from the family's own photos, so no two are the same.

What are sentimental gifts for Dad that aren't cheesy?

Understated keepsakes such as a Walnut Photo Calendar for his desk, a hardcover photo book of a season following his team, a Caption Photo Book with the dates and scores behind each photo, or a framed print for his study or office.

What is a good Christmas gift for a new dad?

A photo book of the baby's first months, or a photo calendar with a new baby photo every month.

When is the last order date for a Christmas gift for Dad?

For UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day, desktop calendars must be ordered by 16 December and photo books by 18 December. The Next Day Photo Book can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout.

What is a good last minute Christmas gift for Dad?

The Next Day Photo Book, which can be ordered until 22 December, by 12pm with DPD Next Day selected at checkout, for UK mainland delivery before Christmas Day. Anyone who misses that date can send Inkifi gift credit, which is emailed instantly.

About Inkifi

Founded in 2012 by Paul Mosley, Inkifi is a UK-based premium photo printing brand specialising in photo books, layflat wedding albums, framed prints, calendars and personalised gifts. It has printed more than 15 million photos and holds a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 1,850 customer reviews. Inkifi prints in the UK using archival-quality materials and FSC-certified papers. More information is available at inkifi.