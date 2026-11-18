MENAFN - GetNews)This screenshot demonstrates the dual-function search feature on Unscramble, showing how entering a jumbled set of letters ("HATSS") in the Look Up Word bar immediately generates every valid word that can be spelled from those letters, the world's biggest dictionary, has launched a faster, dual-function search tool combining a comprehensive dictionary and instant word unscrambler in one database. Type an exact word to view definitions and origins, or enter jumbled, partial, or misspelled letters with wildcards to generate every valid word they can spell. With filters for length, starting or ending letters, and sorting, the upgraded site helps students, parents, and word-game players find words fast.

ARLINGTON, Va. - November 18, 2026 - Unscramble today announced a major update to its online dictionary: a live word database of more than 550,000 entries, paired with a reworked interface that makes large-scale lookup faster, clearer, and more useful. The update continues the site's purpose of giving people one dependable place to find a definition.

The dictionary is the foundation of the release. With more than 550,000 words, Unscramble covers everyday vocabulary, specialized and technical terms, and less common headwords that often fail on smaller sites. That scale serves writers, students, editors, puzzle solvers, and word-game players who need more than a short list of common English. A larger dictionary means more first-search successes, fewer missing entries, and a more complete reference for people who use definitions in daily work or study.

Reliability is treated as a product feature. Alongside the increase in size, Unscramble has continued to clean and improve definitions so a lookup is more likely to return a clear, usable entry instead of an empty result or placeholder language. When someone looks up a word, the site is built to return a real definition.

Unscramble also reworked the interface so the larger dictionary stays easy to use. Search remains the primary path: a user types a word and receives a definition. Around that lookup, the update adds stronger ways to explore and check words.

Advanced filters find words by how they start, what they contain, how they end, and how long they are. Those options serve crossword and puzzle work, partial recall, and any search in which a plain lookup is not enough. Bulk lookup lets a user check many words in one pass, which serves editing, study, lesson preparation, and review of a candidate word list. Game validation shows whether a word is acceptable in Scrabble, Scrabble UK, and Words with Friends. Reading options, including font size and background choices, support longer sessions and different reading preferences.

The power features stay available without turning a one-word search into a complicated workflow. The interface remains clear for a single lookup and gives serious users the controls that make a 550,000-word dictionary practical.

Unscramble is available now at and remains free to use.

About Software to Fit

Software To Fit develops specialized entertainment websites. Established in 2008, Software To Fit specializes in writing database engines integrated into websites. Our engines are state of the art and power our baby-name websites, Baby Boy Names and Baby Girl Names, and also are popular at .