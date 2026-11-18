MENAFN - GetNews) Linyi City, Shandong Province, CHINA-November 18, 2026

Today, let's not talk about product, and let's not talk about business. Let's talk about my holiday.

During China's National Day holiday, I traveled out of town. I originally just wanted to wander around casually. I passed by a very large pastry shop with modern, bright decor and an open counter. It looked more like a boutique bakery flagship store than the traditional Chinese pastry shop I had imagined. And it was there that I came across a traditional Chinese pastry I couldn't stop eating-Tao Su.

For those unfamiliar with it, Tao Su can be understood as a“Chinese-style cookie” or a“Chinese version of shortbread.” It is crispy, flaky, fragrant, and light. It crumbles with one bite, but it is usually not as sweet or as heavy as butter cookies. It is a very classic pastry in China, and many people have eaten it since childhood.

What surprised me was that this shop gave traditional Tao Su a new twist: Maofeng green tea and pecan flavor, and black tea flavor. Maofeng is a green tea with a delicate tea fragrance. Paired with the nutty aroma of pecans, it tastes fresh and crispy. The black tea flavor is warm and mellow, like a cup of hot black tea was kneaded into the pastry. The tea flavor gives Tao Su a fresh fragrance and makes it a little less cloyingly sweet. It goes very well with coffee or tea.

I originally only planned to buy one box to try. But standing in that very modern shop, watching the open baking area, I unknowingly picked up three boxes. For foreign friends, this flavor is not strange at all; it is actually very easy to accept. For Chinese friends, it is a fresh feeling within something familiar.

If you travel to China, don't only know dumplings, xiaolongbao, and mooncakes. When you see“Tao Su,” especially Maofeng pecan or black tea flavor, remember to try it. Which one would you rather choose? I can tell you responsibly: scenery will stay in the album, but Tao Su will stay in your stomach.

About us

Linyi Rich New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional modernized industrial and trading company, integrating research & development, production, and sales, dedicated to the manufacturing and innovation of new environmentally friendly building materials. Headquartered in Linyi City, Shandong Province, the company has an intelligent production base covering 100,000 square meters and employs over 300 professional technicians.