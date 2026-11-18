Danish PM Wants Headscarf Ban Debate in Public Schools
(MENAFN) Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, on Wednesday urged discussions on prohibiting headscarves in public primary and lower secondary schools, calling the garment a symbol of oppression.
In an interview with Jyllands-Posten, Frederiksen said: “The headscarf is, in my eyes, an expression of oppression.”
The idea is not uncontested inside her own government. At least one coalition partner opposes a ban, The Copenhagen Post reported.
The push is the latest in a series of government moves to curb religious dress and practices in educational settings. In June 2025, Frederiksen announced plans to widen Denmark’s 2018 ban on full-face veils, including the burqa and niqab, so that it also covers schools and universities. Her government has also moved to discourage dedicated prayer rooms at educational institutions.
The measures have drawn fire from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, as well as religious organizations. Critics argue that restrictions on religious coverings discriminate against religious communities, violate freedom of religion and undermine women’s right to choose what they wear.
In an interview with Jyllands-Posten, Frederiksen said: “The headscarf is, in my eyes, an expression of oppression.”
The idea is not uncontested inside her own government. At least one coalition partner opposes a ban, The Copenhagen Post reported.
The push is the latest in a series of government moves to curb religious dress and practices in educational settings. In June 2025, Frederiksen announced plans to widen Denmark’s 2018 ban on full-face veils, including the burqa and niqab, so that it also covers schools and universities. Her government has also moved to discourage dedicated prayer rooms at educational institutions.
The measures have drawn fire from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, as well as religious organizations. Critics argue that restrictions on religious coverings discriminate against religious communities, violate freedom of religion and undermine women’s right to choose what they wear.
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