MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Nvidia beats again but the shares shrug – what it means for traders

Nvidia posted another blowout quarter and raised guidance, yet the shares barely moved. Leadership turmoil and an SEC probe are the big concerns now.

Source: Bloomberg Nvidia Technical analysis Artificial intelligence Earnings season Stock market

Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-18T11:48:57+0000 What the numbers reveal about Nvidia's quarter

It is not every day that a company adds almost $20bn of quarterly revenue in three months and is rewarded with a rise of around 2% in after-hours trading, but then it is not every day that a company reports without the founder who built it. Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter revenue came in at $115.8bn against consensus of $109.1bn, a beat of 6.2%, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 topped the $2.48 estimate by 8.1%. Revenue rose to $115.8bn from $96.2bn in the previous quarter and was up 103% from $57bn a year earlier, with net income of $65.3bn and EBIT of $77.5bn.

Data centre revenue was around $107.6bn according to news reports, more than doubling from a year earlier, while edge computing revenue rose 42% YoY. Gross margin slipped to 74.8% from 75%, which by most companies' standards would count as a rounding error rather than a trend. Vera Rubin NVL72 began shipping and contributed to growth, the roadmap to Vera Rubin Ultra next year and Feynman in 2028 remains in place, and the company also announced an agreement to acquire Hugging Face alongside new supply deals with Kinsus, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and SPIL.

The business is still chugging along nicely, but there are other issues at play.

The bull case: why the franchise may be bigger than its founder

Guidance was the more bullish part of the release, with fourth-quarter revenue forecast at $126bn to $134bn – a midpoint of $130bn against consensus of $125.2bn – and that is before any data centre compute revenue from China, which management has assumed to be zero. Interim CEO Colette Kress now expects fiscal 2028 revenue to grow around 75% YoY, and the demand signals behind that forecast are hardly subtle: cloud industry backlog stands at $2.5trn, up from $2trn just three months ago, while purchase commitments rose to $390bn.

Pricing points the same way. Token prices have fallen around 60% since May, which has accelerated token usage and with it demand for compute, while Hopper GPUs have been recontracted at up to twice their original price under multi-year agreements and B300 rates have risen more than 60% since introduction. Hardware that gets more expensive as it ages is not, as a rule, something the semiconductor industry has to explain.

Then there's valuation. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has compressed to 10.79x from around 18x three months ago, which for a company guiding to 75% revenue growth next year is the sort of multiple usually reserved for businesses in managed decline. Analysts, as is customary, remain broadly optimistic, with 48 buy or strong buy ratings, 15 holds and a single sell, and a median 12-month price target of $250, around 60% above the latest close.

Why the CEO search could decide the debate

For the time being, the market appears less interested in the next quarter than in who will be running the company when it is reported. The board has said it does not intend to reinstate Huang and has retained Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search for a permanent CEO, with chair Harvey Jones saying the board wants to move quickly but won't expedite an appointment before finding exactly the right person – a perfectly reasonable position that also happens to offer no timetable whatsoever. It is like that investors will be more preoccupied with guidance into 2027 and the CEO search than with the quarter itself, and the consensus figures suggest why, with forecasts already assuming sizeable sequential growth in every quarter through FY2028.

Those estimates leave little room for a stumble, and with the shares priced as though one is already expected, the gap between what analysts forecast and what the market is prepared to pay may be the most interesting number on the page.

The bear case: why this could be more than a leadership wobble

The shares closed at $155.46 on Tuesday, down 0.5% in the regular session for a 12th decline in 15 sessions, leaving them around 28% below the 28 October close – the last session before reports surfaced of Huang's relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The stock is down 27.4% over one month, 30.91% over three months and 16.64% year to date, with market capitalisation now at $3.75trn, which is a rather expensive way of losing nearly a third of your value in a quarter while still beating every forecast in sight.

Meanwhile, the legal overhang has grown. The SEC is probing whether Nvidia violated investor disclosure laws following Huang's resignation, at least two lawsuits have been filed since 8 November, and Huang and general counsel Tim Teter are due to appear before US House committees in early December. Nvidia carries up to $950mn of directors' and officers' insurance but lacks entity-level securities cover, meaning the company itself would bear the cost of any successful securities fraud claims – a comfort only in the sense that it has more than $50bn in cash to pay them.

China is the other weight. Nvidia shipped $2.4bn of data centre Hopper products to China in the third quarter but is no longer shipping licensed Hopper data centre products there, effectively stepping back from the market ahead of any further US export curbs. Gross margins are also expected to dip to 71-72% in the fourth quarter as the product mix shifts, before recovering to 72-73% in FY2028, a recovery investors may prefer to see rather than be told about. Investors are focused on how growth is being financed, whether margins are sustainable and whether Nvidia can hold its competitive position without Huang, but it is far from certain that last night's news can really shift sentiment.

Historical parallels and what they tell us

Nvidia shareholders have sat through severe drawdowns before, though rarely for this reason. In late 2018 the shares roughly halved as a crypto-mining inventory glut unwound, and in 2022 they fell more than 60% from peak to trough as rate rises crushed growth valuations – in both cases the problem was the cycle, and in both cases the cycle eventually turned. April 2025 offers a closer analogy on China, when Nvidia flagged a $5.5bn charge tied to US restrictions on its H20 chips and the market, after some deliberation, concluded that demand elsewhere could absorb the loss.

Founder departures are a different matter. Apple after Steve Jobs in 2011 showed that a business can outgrow its founder, though the market took its time deciding whether it believed this, while Uber's 2017 split with Travis Kalanick, which came wrapped in its own governance scandal, is perhaps the closer comparison – albeit Nvidia arrives at it with considerably more profit. Neither precedent suggests the de-rating has to be permanent, but nor do they suggest it resolves quickly.

What could signal a turning point

A sustained recovery would likely need the overhang to lift rather than the numbers to improve further, since the numbers are already doing their part. Signals to watch include:



the appointment of a permanent CEO, and how quickly Heidrick & Struggles produces a credible candidate

the House committee appearances by Huang and Tim Teter in early December

any update on the scope of the SEC probe or the lawsuits filed since 8 November

confirmation that gross margins trough at 71-72% in the fourth quarter and recover towards 72-73% in FY2028

further US export curbs on China, or any change to the zero China assumption in guidance analyst estimate revisions in the days following the results

If a credible permanent CEO is named and the SEC probe proves narrower than feared, a stock trading at around 11 times forward earnings with 75% growth guided may not stay there for long. If the legal issues widen or the search drags on, however, the de-rating could have further to run regardless of how many quarters Nvidia beats.

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