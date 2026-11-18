MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manila, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa said Jordan, under Royal directives, is pursuing an "integrated" national approach to protect children from violence by developing legislation, policies and services.

The minister's remarks came on Wednesday at the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila, during a session on "strengthening child protection systems through a multisectoral approach to prevention and response".

Addressing the session, Bani Mustafa said Jordan has built a "solid" legislative and policy base, whcih features the 2022 Child Rights Law, the Family Violence Protection Law, the National Juvenile Justice Strategy and the National Social Protection Strategy 2025-2033.

She added that this package also includes the 2026 National Policy for Early Childhood Development and Care, which stresses investing in children's early years and enabling families to provide a safe, stimulating environment.

She said Jordan adopted the National Multisectoral Plan for the prevention of and response to child protection issues, family violence, and violence against women and girls for 2026-2030.

The plan is a "unified" national framework covering prevention, protection, response and recovery, and it sets institutional responsibilities, performance indicators, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

She said this effort puts into practice the eight national commitments Jordan announced at the 2024 Bogota conference.

Bani Mustafa listed the main areas for strengthening the national child protection system: - Early prevention and family support.

- Expanding inclusive services for children with disabilities.

- Professionalizing social work and building staff capacity.

- Institutionalizing multisectoral coordination.

- Protecting children in the digital space.

She said Jordan formed a national committee this year to protect children and youth from online risks, which include cyberbullying, grooming, sexual exploitation, blackmail and harmful content.

She stated the committee aims to strengthen coordination and digital safety awareness and to help families protect their children.

She said these efforts mark a shift from responding to violence after it occurs to investing in early prevention, addressing risk factors and reducing repeat violence.

She said priorities for the next phase include: - Implementing the national multisectoral plan effectively and reviewing its indicators annually.

- Institutionalizing positive parenting programs.

- Developing alternative family care.

- Expanding child-friendly services and facilities.

- Strengthening staff capacity.

- Developing case management and digital protection systems, in line with the 2030 targets.

Protecting children and women requires strong families, qualified staff, inclusive quality services and effective institutional coordination, along with legislation and policies, Bani Mustafa said.

She said Jordan will continue working with national and international institutions to build an integrated, sustainable protection system that guarantees children's rights and dignity and gives them equal opportunities to grow, integrate and participate.

On the sidelines of the conference, Bani Mustafa met Philip Goldman, the founder and president of the Maestral International Foundation, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in social protection.

She reviewed programs for children and national social protection efforts. She said childhood in Jordan receives Royal attention and that child programs are a ministry priority, aimed at the best interests of children and at providing the best care and services, to the highest standards, for orphans and children without family support.

Bani Mustafa also discussed cooperation with the foundation on designing and developing tools for a rapid assessment model of the return on investment in ending violence against children. She also discussed cash support coupled with care, in line with the National Social Protection Strategy 2025-2033 and its integration of cash support for the neediest families with services for them.

Goldman praised the social programs and services in Jordan and said he looks forward to strengthening cooperation and partnership in social protection.

//Petra// NQ