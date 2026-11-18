MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has proposed a cooperation agreement with its Georgian counterpart to expand trade and encourage joint investment, the chamber said Wednesday.

According to official figures, trade between the two countries totaled about JD 3.9 million from January through August 2026, including JD 2.5 million in Jordanian imports from Georgia.

Wael Shuqairat, head of the chamber's management committee, made the proposal during talks with Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili at the chamber's headquarters in Amman.

The two sides discussed opportunities in agriculture, tourism, transport, logistics, and information technology, reviewing ways to exchange business and tourism delegations, arrange meetings between companies, and hold joint trade fairs.

Shuqairat said Jordan's location and free trade agreements could help Georgian companies reach neighboring markets. He proposed connecting Georgian suppliers with Jordanian meat traders and importers to explore shipments that meet applicable health requirements.

He also called for promoting Jordanian destinations to Georgian visitors, particularly the Baptism Site (Al-Maghtas), as well as Petra, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Shuqairat said the 2026 Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled for Thursday at the Dead Sea, would highlight investment opportunities and help businesses find European and other international partners. He added that the chamber was ready to host Georgian business delegations and introduce them to Jordanian firms.

In turn, Khvtisiashvili identified agriculture and tourism as priorities for closer business ties. He said Georgia's open economy and expanding trade with its neighbors could help Jordanian companies reach new markets. He also encouraged closer contact between the two countries' chambers of commerce and business owners.

Georgian Ambassador to Jordan Archil Dzuliashvili attended the meeting, alongside Mariam Mosiashvili, an attaché covering the Middle East and Africa at Georgia's Foreign Ministry, and Georgian Embassy Counselor Shalva Sabauri.

//Petra// AO