MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the National Water Carrier Project, launched Wednesday under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is the largest strategic project in the Kingdom's history and among the largest water desalination and conveyance projects regionally and globally.

In a post on X and Instagram, Hassan said: "We are proud of this historic and necessary step to strengthen our water security and independence, and safeguard the future of our beloved country and its generations. It is the result of tremendous efforts and the high international regard in which Jordan and its Hashemite leadership are held." Hassan thanked the partners who helped support the project's implementation, particularly the United States, the European Union, Germany and France, along with all donors, international financial institutions and investors who helped bring the project to this stage.

He said the government looks forward to fruitful cooperation with Meridiam, the project's lead developer, and SUEZ, its technical and operational partner.

//Petra// NQ