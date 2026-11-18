MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House Ibrahim Tarawneh wished a speedy recovery to five Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)– Arab Army personnel injured in a helicopter crash during a military training exercise on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of the House, Tarawneh said all Jordanians hold the armed forces, led by King Abdullah II, the supreme commander, in high esteem and pride, citing their efforts and sacrifices in carrying out their national duty and defending the homeland, its security and its stability.

Tarawneh prayed Allah for the full recovery of the injured servicemen and their safe return to their families and comrades.

He also hoped continued security and stability for Jordan under Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// NQ