MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.18 (Petra)-Secretary-General of the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Ismail Khataba, received a delegation of Arab scout leaders on Wednesday.

The scout team is participating in the fourth Jordanian-Jerusalem Scout Forum, hosted by the Kingdom under the theme: "Jerusalem Unites Us." During the meeting, Khataba affirmed the historical and legitimate Hashemite Custodianship serves as the "foundation and primary pillar" for protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, mainly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He pointed to the historical roots of the Hashemite Custodianship, which date back to 1917, as a legacy that has been upheld by Hashemite leaders.

He added that His Majesty King Abdullah II continues to assume this role, defending it across all international forums and affirming that Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute a "red line." Khataba outlined the ministry's role in overseeing the affairs of the 144-dunam compound of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is carried out through the Jerusalem Awqaf Department and other competent entities.

He noted that these efforts cover restoration, maintenance, preaching, security, caretaker appointment and supervision of Quranic study centers, libraries, and manuscript collections.

He further stated Jerusalem Awqaf Department has established a dedicated observatory to document violations by the Israeli occupation, as well as continuous and escalating projects to achieve "Judaizing" process, citing the need to report these breaches through media channels with "full transparency and impartiality." Noting the courageous stance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, he highlighted the Kingdom's unified official and popular support for steadfast Jerusalemites and their defense of the city's Arab and Islamic identity.

For her part, Rabiha Majali, Secretary-General of Jordanian Association for Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, said Jordan continues to host the forum, aimed to promote position of Jerusalem among Arab scouts and strengthen solidarity with their Palestinian brethren.

Held from November 16-21, the forum brings together leaders and pioneers of the scout movement from several Arab countries, aiming to foster communication, exchange expertise, and highlight significance of Jerusalem and its cause.

//Petra// AG