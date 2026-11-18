Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strikes, Leaving One Dead, Nearly Thirty Injured
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and nearly 30 others wounded Wednesday as Russia and Ukraine launched overnight attacks against each other, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China ahead of planned meetings with his Chinese and US counterparts.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said 12 people were injured when a Russian strike hit a market in the city of Zlatopil, with 11 victims taken to hospital.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov said.
Further south, six people were wounded in drone attacks targeting Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha. The strikes damaged an apartment block, a private residence and a recreational park, among other locations.
Hanzha later announced that three additional people had been injured in a morning attack on the city of Pavlohrad.
In the Zhytomyr region, Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko reported that an industrial site was hit overnight, triggering a blaze that emergency personnel managed to extinguish.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
In the southern Odesa region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said an overnight strike damaged a residential building in the regional capital, killing one person and injuring an unspecified number of others.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration said a drone crashed in an open area of the capital's Darnytskyi district. Authorities were examining the site to determine whether there were casualties or property damage.
Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 126 of the 141 Russian drones launched during the night.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in turn, said its forces had attacked port facilities and vessels allegedly “involved in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the ministry, the targets included infrastructure at the port of Izmail in Odesa region and a dry cargo ship sailing toward the port of Pivdennyi.
Attacks Inside Russia
Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had intercepted 184 Ukrainian drones across the Belgorod, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as over the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move widely rejected internationally.
Authorities in the southern Krasnodar region reported that four people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on the Seversky district.
“Debris from the drones caused fires at two industrial facilities… Windows were shattered in several buildings, and the roof of one house was damaged,” the regional operational headquarters said, adding that emergency responders and specialized teams had been deployed to the affected locations.
In neighboring Adygea, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported another four injuries after debris from an intercepted drone struck a five-story residential building in the settlement of Enem, damaging several apartments.
“The drone debris also shattered windows in two apartment buildings and several private homes, damaged a number of vehicles, and struck a gas pipe,” Kumpilov said.
The statements issued by Russian and Ukrainian authorities could not be independently confirmed amid the continuing conflict.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus on military targets and facilities connected to military activities.
The latest attacks took place as Putin arrived in China late Tuesday for a two-day visit. His schedule includes an anticipated three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said 12 people were injured when a Russian strike hit a market in the city of Zlatopil, with 11 victims taken to hospital.
“One woman is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. Another person experienced an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on the spot,” Synyehubov said.
Further south, six people were wounded in drone attacks targeting Dnipro, the administrative center of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha. The strikes damaged an apartment block, a private residence and a recreational park, among other locations.
Hanzha later announced that three additional people had been injured in a morning attack on the city of Pavlohrad.
In the Zhytomyr region, Gov. Vitaliy Bunechko reported that an industrial site was hit overnight, triggering a blaze that emergency personnel managed to extinguish.
“There have been no reports of casualties or injuries,” he added.
In the southern Odesa region, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said an overnight strike damaged a residential building in the regional capital, killing one person and injuring an unspecified number of others.
Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration said a drone crashed in an open area of the capital's Darnytskyi district. Authorities were examining the site to determine whether there were casualties or property damage.
Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted 126 of the 141 Russian drones launched during the night.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, in turn, said its forces had attacked port facilities and vessels allegedly “involved in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the ministry, the targets included infrastructure at the port of Izmail in Odesa region and a dry cargo ship sailing toward the port of Pivdennyi.
Attacks Inside Russia
Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had intercepted 184 Ukrainian drones across the Belgorod, Krasnodar and Rostov regions, as well as over the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move widely rejected internationally.
Authorities in the southern Krasnodar region reported that four people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on the Seversky district.
“Debris from the drones caused fires at two industrial facilities… Windows were shattered in several buildings, and the roof of one house was damaged,” the regional operational headquarters said, adding that emergency responders and specialized teams had been deployed to the affected locations.
In neighboring Adygea, regional head Murat Kumpilov reported another four injuries after debris from an intercepted drone struck a five-story residential building in the settlement of Enem, damaging several apartments.
“The drone debris also shattered windows in two apartment buildings and several private homes, damaged a number of vehicles, and struck a gas pipe,” Kumpilov said.
The statements issued by Russian and Ukrainian authorities could not be independently confirmed amid the continuing conflict.
Both sides reject accusations of deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, insisting that their military operations focus on military targets and facilities connected to military activities.
The latest attacks took place as Putin arrived in China late Tuesday for a two-day visit. His schedule includes an anticipated three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.
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