Dutch Data Centers Surge to 5 Percent of National Electricity Use
(MENAFN) Data centers drew 5% of all electricity consumed in the Netherlands in 2025, up from 4.6% the year before, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported Wednesday by public broadcaster NOS.
The facilities used 5,664 gigawatt-hours (GWh) last year, 12% more than in 2024. CBS said the 2025 figure is provisional and could be revised.
Roughly 200 data centers operate across the country. About 50 of them are large sites, each using at least 10 GWh a year, and together they account for more than 90% of the electricity supplied to the sector. The number of large facilities has held broadly steady in recent years, yet their power demand keeps climbing.
The Netherlands already ranked second in the European Union in 2024 for the share of national electricity going to data centers. Only Ireland was higher, with a share above 21%. The Dutch figure that year was 4.6%, ahead of Germany’s 4.2%.
CBS counts only facilities whose primary business is running data centers. Data storage operated by other organizations, such as universities and hospitals, is excluded. Those sites used an estimated additional 142 GWh in 2025.
The facilities used 5,664 gigawatt-hours (GWh) last year, 12% more than in 2024. CBS said the 2025 figure is provisional and could be revised.
Roughly 200 data centers operate across the country. About 50 of them are large sites, each using at least 10 GWh a year, and together they account for more than 90% of the electricity supplied to the sector. The number of large facilities has held broadly steady in recent years, yet their power demand keeps climbing.
The Netherlands already ranked second in the European Union in 2024 for the share of national electricity going to data centers. Only Ireland was higher, with a share above 21%. The Dutch figure that year was 4.6%, ahead of Germany’s 4.2%.
CBS counts only facilities whose primary business is running data centers. Data storage operated by other organizations, such as universities and hospitals, is excluded. Those sites used an estimated additional 142 GWh in 2025.
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