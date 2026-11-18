German Coalition Agrees to Reduce Electricity Tax for Households, Businesses
(MENAFN) Germany’s governing coalition partners have reached an agreement to lower electricity taxes for all households and businesses next year, following lengthy overnight negotiations.
The tax will be reduced to the minimum level permitted under European Union rules, effective Jan. 1 and continuing through the end of 2027. Leaders of the coalition parties announced the agreement after eight hours of discussions that concluded at 2 am local time.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The reduction is expected to provide a three-person household consuming 4,000 kilowatt-hours annually with estimated monthly savings of €7.75 ($8.49). Single-person households using 1,500 kilowatt-hours per year could save approximately €3 each month, according to calculations by price comparison platform Verivox.
Germany’s electricity tax currently amounts to 2.05 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the EU minimum is set at 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to cost the federal government around €5.4 billion annually.
Coalition representatives clarified that making the tax reduction permanent remains an objective rather than an approved policy, with no final decisions on extending it beyond the current period.
The announcement comes as Merz faces a significant decline in public support, with his approval ratings reaching their lowest recorded level.
A Forsa survey released this week showed that just 12% of respondents approved of his performance, compared with 86% who expressed dissatisfaction.
Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance has also lost support since the February 2025 federal election, falling from 28.5% to 21% in national polling. Its coalition partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), has declined from 16.4% to 13%.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains ahead of other parties in national opinion polls, with support standing at 26%.
The tax will be reduced to the minimum level permitted under European Union rules, effective Jan. 1 and continuing through the end of 2027. Leaders of the coalition parties announced the agreement after eight hours of discussions that concluded at 2 am local time.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The reduction is expected to provide a three-person household consuming 4,000 kilowatt-hours annually with estimated monthly savings of €7.75 ($8.49). Single-person households using 1,500 kilowatt-hours per year could save approximately €3 each month, according to calculations by price comparison platform Verivox.
Germany’s electricity tax currently amounts to 2.05 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the EU minimum is set at 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to cost the federal government around €5.4 billion annually.
Coalition representatives clarified that making the tax reduction permanent remains an objective rather than an approved policy, with no final decisions on extending it beyond the current period.
The announcement comes as Merz faces a significant decline in public support, with his approval ratings reaching their lowest recorded level.
A Forsa survey released this week showed that just 12% of respondents approved of his performance, compared with 86% who expressed dissatisfaction.
Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance has also lost support since the February 2025 federal election, falling from 28.5% to 21% in national polling. Its coalition partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), has declined from 16.4% to 13%.
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains ahead of other parties in national opinion polls, with support standing at 26%.
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