MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the statement at a joint press conference with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Kyiv on Wednesday, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Both the United States and China have decisive influence over Russia, especially when it comes to ending the aggression and bringing the war to a close. We hope and expect that this will be the tone of the conversation – putting pressure on Russia to end the war," Sybiha said.

He said Ukraine had repeatedly conveyed its position to its partners on ending the war, security guarantees and the post-war security order.

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Sybiha stressed that regardless of the issues discussed at the meeting, no decisions concerning Ukraine can be made without Ukraine's participation.

"It is important that the two global leaders do not give Putin the false impression, through this meeting, that we are returning to an era of dividing spheres of influence. The tone must be different – pressure on Putin, and they have that pressure so that this war comes to an end," Sybiha said.

He added that ending the war was in the global interest, including that of the United States and China, as it would help restore stability and ensure a just and lasting peace in Europe.

As Ukrinform reported, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen, China, ahead of the trilateral summit scheduled for tomorrow with U.S. President Donald Trump.