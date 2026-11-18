Russian Forces Strike Central Odesa For Third Time, Death Toll Rises To Four
"One person was killed in the third strike on Odesa. There are also injured people. We are still assessing the other consequences of the attack," the statement said.Read also: Strike on Pavlohrad: One killed, injury toll rises to ten
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on the morning of November 18. Three people had been reported killed and seven injured.
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