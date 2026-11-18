MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed in the third strike on Odesa. There are also injured people. We are still assessing the other consequences of the attack," the statement said.

Strike on Pavlohrad: One killed, injury toll rises to ten

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on the morning of November 18. Three people had been reported killed and seven injured.

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