MENAFN - The Conversation) China is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit for the third time in the past 25 years. The gathering in Shenzhen will see the leaders of the US, China and Russia sit down together for a formal three-way meeting for the first time in history.

But what does China want from the summit? I see it as having three main priorities. First is to consolidate its position as one of the world's most important diplomatic hubs. Second is to set out its vision for a new global order.

And third is to take advantage of favourable geopolitical conditions, primarily brought about by US setbacks in Iran and Russia's quagmire in Ukraine, to adjust the terms of its engagement with Washington and Moscow.

1. A diplomatic hub

Hosting national leaders and other high-level officials has become a key feature of Chinese diplomacy in recent years. President Xi Jinping has welcomed over 25 world leaders to China so far in 2026. These include Canada's Mark Carney, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Spain's Pedro Sánchez and the UK's former prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Beijing's push to become a key diplomatic convener is a notable break from earlier forms of Chinese diplomacy. In the 2010s, the assertive and confrontational approach of Chinese officials on the international stage was widely known as “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

The name is derived from a series of patriotic Chinese action films, also called Wolf Warrior. In this period, Chinese officials used social media to share controversial political memes and spar with foreign politicians and critical journalists, drawing condemnation in diplomatic circles.

This belligerent approach was retired in the early 2020s. Notable wolf warriors such as China's former foreign affairs minister Qin Gang and ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian were reassigned or removed from their posts.

China's hosting of the latest Apec summit is in line with Beijing's new diplomatic strategy, suggesting it has acknowledged the limitations of the wolf warrior approach.

2. Reshaping the global order

As well as showcasing China's shifting approach to diplomacy, hosting major international events such as the Apec summit is a central part of Beijing's wider ambitions to reshape the global order – most notably as a venue to gain greater legitimacy for its vision.

This vision was summarised in a 45-page white paper released by China's state council in June. The paper signalled the Chinese government's desire to evolve from being a participant of the existing international system to the architect of a new global order where China and the global south play a greater role.

The same message was repeated in the run-up to the Shenzhen summit. In a speech in late October, China's foreign affairs minister Wang Yi declared that“the rise of the global south is the most momentous shift since the second world war”.

He framed China's hosting of multilateral events such as Apec as a vehicle to give developing countries a greater voice on the international stage. It is this vision that China seeks to convey to the wider world through the Shenzhen summit.

3. Great-power engagement

The timing of the Shenzhen summit works in China's favour. With the US and Russia currently bogged down in costly military conflicts in Iran and Ukraine respectively, and Trump reeling from a punishing electoral defeat, it is Xi who holds the strongest geopolitical hand.

When Trump, Putin and Xi sit down together in Shenzhen on November 19, China may be in a position to push harder on the terms of its engagement with Washington and Moscow. A primary goal for China is to stabilise the global economy, which has been disrupted by the war in Iran.

However, many commentators remain sceptical that the three-way meeting will deliver any concrete outcomes. The US and China recently extended their fragile trade truce, delaying the expiry date until January 2027. Preventing relations from deteriorating is thus probably in the interests of both countries.

And on various other issues, the three leaders are entering the meeting with vastly different ambitions. Trump is focused primarily on agreeing a three-way nuclear arms control agreement. But China has historically refused to discuss any limitations on its nuclear arsenal while its stockpile of warheads remains smaller than the US and Russia's.

On the other hand, Russia has pushed to make Ukraine a central part of the talks. It is aiming to build support for a settlement to the war on terms favourable to Moscow. However, China has sought to keep Ukraine off the agenda entirely, fearing political backlash and deeper economic countermeasures from the EU should it back such a settlement.

Regardless of this, the 2026 Apec summit offers a window into what China hopes to achieve on the international stage as well as the world it perceives itself to be in.